Spahn warns of culpability in corona pandemic | Free press

Berlin (DPA) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has warned of guilt in tackling the corona pandemic.

“We have to be careful that 2021 is not the year of debt. Talking about mistakes and failures is important. But without it becoming ruthless. Without just a matter of blaming others, ”said Spahn of“ Bild am Sonntag ”(“ BamS ”).

Spahn is currently held partly responsible for missing vaccines. But he announced early on that there would be very little at first and then more and more.

At the start of the pandemic in April, he had asked for understanding for tough political decisions in the Corona crisis. In the Bundestag he said “that in a few months we will probably have to forgive a lot together”. In addition to politics, there is also a phase for society and science in which people realize that they have been wrong in one place or another or that something needs to be corrected.

A week and a half ago, federal and state governments tightened applicable lockdown restrictions and initially limited them to February 14. In the meantime, however, the voices are getting louder, calling for an end to the lockdown. Epidemiologists find this debate premature.

“From an epidemiological point of view, it is not clear to me why early easing is currently being discussed,” said Hajo Zeeb of the Leibniz Institute for Prevention Research and Epidemiology at the German Press Agency. Among other things, he referred to the new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week – 112.6 on Saturday morning – and expects it to be just under 100 by the beginning of February. “Still very high and deadly to hundreds every day. And only if the new variant (of the coronavirus) does not make itself clearly noticeable. ”

The president of the German Epidemiology Association, Eva Grill, told the DPA: “The debate over the easing concerns me deeply.” The scientific consensus is that the number of cases must be reduced quickly and drastically. “If the current lockdown is released too early, we risk a third wave, which will hit us harder, as the new virus variant is much more contagious.” According to Grill, the target should now be a seven-day R-value of 0.7. The R-value indicates how many people an infected person infects, it is currently just under 1.

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU), finds the relaxed discussion premature. “The development is cautiously positive, but there is no reason to stop the measures prematurely. The numbers are still too high ”, he told the“ Bild am Sonntag ”. His colleague from Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil (SPD), said in the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”: “But since we do not know the true extent of the local mutations, we cannot take the risk and only selectively detach them beforehand.”

According to Spahn, politicians and citizens are jointly responsible for the high infection rates and deaths in the second wave of the pandemic. “We all had a misleading feeling that we had the virus under control. We suspected the strength with which Corona could come back, but the vast majority wouldn’t admit it. He admitted that the federal government and states were too hesitant: “We should have taken tougher measures for minor infections in October.” At the time, some prime ministers in particular resisted a tougher course, as advocated by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and virologists. The skeptics could feel supported by sections of the opposition and the citizens.

According to Spahn, Germany has bought a new corona drug, 200,000 doses for 400 million euros. “From next week, the monoclonal antibodies will be used in Germany as the first country in the EU. First in university clinics, ”he said. The ex-US president Donald Trump was treated with this form of antibodies after his corona infection, the “BamS” reports. “The administration of these antibodies can help high-risk early stage patients avoid a severe course,” explains Spahn.