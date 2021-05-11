Spahn warns against recklessness: “Otherwise it will catch up with us again” | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has warned of carelessness with the Corona vents. For the first time in about two weeks, the number of high-incidence circles has stopped declining.

According to the latest daily report from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 248 of the 412 districts are above the emergency braking threshold of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. That was 6 more than the day before. Spahn called on people in Germany to work together to further reduce incidence.

“The third wave has broken,” Spahn said on Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday. “But she’s not down yet.” Exuberance is out of place. “Otherwise it will catch up with us far too quickly. You have seen that in other countries around the world. “But trust is appropriate. Outdoor catering, for example, can also be opened in certain areas -” if you are under 100 “.

Nationally, according to the RKI, the incidence dropped from 119.1 to 115.4 in one day. A week ago it was 141.4. Thuringia (175.1), Saxony (167.6) and Baden-Württemberg (140.6) have the highest values, Schleswig-Holstein (50.2), Hamburg (72.9) and Brandenburg (83.2) the lowest). By law, the emergency brake’s exit and contact restrictions may not fall until the incidence in a neighborhood or city drops below 100 for five consecutive working days. Within a day, 6,125 new corona infections were reported.

In Berlin, a course was set for open café terraces at Pentecost. The condition is that the incidence of seven days is then stable below 100. The Senate agreed on this. Hamburg has lifted nighttime exit restrictions. From Wednesday at midnight, residents of the metropolis could move freely on the streets again, said Domestic Senator Andy Grote (SPD).

In Bavaria, small border traffic to Austria will be possible again from Wednesday. This would allow friends and family members to meet again across borders, said Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), on the occasion of a visit by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Munich.

Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) defended that tourism in his country would initially only be open to residents of his own state. The number of guests must still be kept manageable. “But we are confident that with the next regulation in early June, after a successful first phase, we will be able to repeal the state’s child ordinance.”

The trade association BDI called for opening up perspectives for the economy. A consistent opening strategy that fully encompasses the economy is needed, said FDI president Siegfried Russwurm.

At the end of Ramadan, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Muslims in Germany to understand that because of the corona they can only celebrate traditional fasting again in a small group. “It is bitter that this gathering at the end of Ramadan is now only possible for the second year in a row under the restrictions imposed by the pandemic,” Steinmeier said in a video message at the end of the month of fasting on Wednesday.

According to the information, 283 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 315 deaths. The number of deaths with Covid-19 rose to 85,112.