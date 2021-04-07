Spahn wants uniform care for vaccinated people | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is striving for national uniform care for people with corona vaccination in daily life.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wanted to discuss the new scientific findings with his national colleagues as soon as possible, a spokeswoman in Berlin confirmed. She quoted literally a corresponding assessment from the Robert Koch Institute: “According to the current state of knowledge, the risk of virus transmission from people who are fully vaccinated is lower than at the latest from the 15th day after administration of a negative antigen. the second vaccination dose. Rapid tests in asymptomatic infected people. “

The ministry spokeswoman said, “Therefore, the conclusion is that vaccinated people should be treated like those who tested negative.” She stressed “that it is not about privileges or privileges, but about the fact that fully vaccinated people are treated like those who tested negative.”

She also announced that vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and keep their distance. “The precautions – distance rules, AHA rules – continue to apply to everyone.”

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) is also in favor of shelter for those who have been vaccinated if it is problem-free in terms of protection against infection, a spokesperson confirmed. Lambrecht had told the newspaper “Bild”: “Now that it has been scientifically proven that vaccinated individuals do not pose a higher risk to others than those who tested negative, a major reason for restricting their basic rights no longer applies.”

With regard to the situation in nursing homes, Spahn’s spokeswoman referred to a March 22 decision. Federal and state governments had decided, “Two weeks after the second vaccination, opportunities to visit facilities without an outbreak can be expanded again and group offers on residential areas can be resumed.”

A vaccination effect on the overall infection rate is not yet in sight, said Frankfurt virologist Sandra Ciesek in the NDR podcast about the coronavirus. It is also important that there is a “dangerous phase” initially after the first vaccination, as antibodies must first be developed, as Ciesek said of carelessness among those who thought they were protected immediately after vaccination.

According to Wednesday, 13 percent of people in Germany have at least one basic vaccination – 5.6 percent are fully vaccinated.