Spahn: Still not quite clear – a million vaccinations a day | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned to remain cautious despite the first signs of a stabilization of the corona situation and faster vaccinations.

“There is hope,” the CDU politician said in Berlin on Thursday. “But at this stage of the pandemic, there is still no clarity.” The number of infections should not only stagnate, but decrease further. It’s important not to stumble over the final steps to enable more daily life with more vaccinations. For the first time, practices and vaccination centers have managed more than a million vaccinations in one day.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the third corona wave is delayed. There is “good development”, said President Lothar Wieler. The number of cases is still too high, even though the exponential growth has not continued to the extent feared since Easter. It is very likely that more people would have complied with the measures. However, for people under the age of 60, the number increases, for children significantly: “Children certainly contribute to the infection process,” said Wieler.

Nationally, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is lower within seven days than in about two weeks. According to the RKI, the incidence dropped from seven days to 154.9. It was last lower on April 14 (153.2), a week ago it was 161.1. However, with 24,736 new cases reported within one day, these were still at a relatively high level.

“We must continue to do everything we can to reduce the number of cases”, Wieler emphasizes. The point is to protect the unvaccinated “in the last few meters” shortly before vaccination. Meanwhile, more than a quarter of all German citizens – namely 25.9 percent – have received at least one first injection, as Spahn said. 7.5 percent receive full protection with a second vaccination. On Wednesday, 1.1 million people were vaccinated, and for the first time more than one percent of the population in one day. Medical practices provided 730,000 vaccinations, the regional vaccination centers of the countries 360,000 vaccinations.

That shows how much speed you’re gaining, even if it’s not enough for a basic immunity of the general population, Spahn said. Wieler explained that there was still a lot to do. Two thirds of people over 80 are vaccinated and about 30 percent of people over 70. Spahn promised that – after an expected approval – children from the age of 12 can also receive vaccinations during the summer holidays at the latest. The manufacturer Biontech had announced that it would soon be applying for approval of its product for children from the age of 12.

Spahn campaigned for patience with vaccination options for all citizens. The end of the established vaccination series is not far off by June at the latest. But before that, it is still important to be able to vaccinate the third and last priority group with people over 60 and some professional groups who cannot work from home in May. In addition, in June, not everyone could have a chance in a week or two. “There will be waiting times in the summer.”

The minister encouraged the federal states and municipalities to decide on the spot on priorities for vaccination – for example in certain districts. This is already happening in many cases and cannot be determined by the federal government in Berlin. It is also possible to vaccinate in supermarkets if a country wants to introduce this.

With planned shelter for vaccinated people in corona restrictions, there is still pressure for faster new regulations, if possible in the coming week instead of the end of May. Spahn said it’s relatively easy to equate people with negative tests, such as when they go to the hairdresser or enter the country. However, other contact and exit restrictions are a matter of difficult considerations. The government wants to involve the Bundestag and the Bundesrat at an early stage in the vote on a regulation in order to act quickly. “If we agree, it will go fast.” The “last” date for a final decision by the Federal Council is 28 May.

The SPD called for more speed. Otherwise, court rulings threatened, said legal expert Johannes Fechner of the German news agency. The Federal Constitutional Court must be prevented from lifting the federal emergency brake “with the conceivable justification that it does not distinguish between vaccinated and non-vaccinated”. The goal is to pass it next Friday in the Federal Council.

Several states have already taken action and put vaccinated people on an equal footing with those who tested negative, for example in terms of access to shops and services. Left party leader Jan Korte suggested in one of the newspapers available to the DPA that fully vaccinated persons – just like children who belong to the household – should not be counted in the number of persons allowed for closed indoor and outdoor meetings.