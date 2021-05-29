Spahn: safe vaccine for children «great news» | free press

Green light for approval of Biontech/Pfizer’s corona vaccine for children 12 years and older. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn was delighted to receive the news.

Pretoria (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has welcomed the green light from the EU medicines authority EMA to approve the first corona vaccine for children.

It is “great news” that the preparation developed in Germany is also safe and effective for children as young as 12, the CDU politician said in Pretoria on the sidelines of a visit to South Africa.

On Friday, the EMA called for EU approval of the Biontech preparation for children aged 12 to 15 years. Formal approval by the EU commission is still pending, as is the review by the Permanent Immunization Commission (Stiko) to determine whether it recommends vaccination for children in general.

Spahn emphasized that you can now also vaccinate and provide certainty where children and young people, parents and doctors decide it makes sense. It is an individual decision.

In view of his trip to Africa, where less than two percent of the population had been vaccinated, Spahn called it “humiliating.” They also want to make faster progress in Europe. “But the fact that we are already talking about vaccinating 12 and 16-year-olds, while many other countries around the world do not even vaccinate the seriously ill, also shows the privileged situation we are in in Europe.”

