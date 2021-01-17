Spahn regrets his performance at the CDU Federal Party Conference | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn lamented his controversial performance at the CDU digital federal party conference, where he used the question and answer session to make a plea for Armin Laschet.

“In retrospect, I see: it was not the right format,” the CDU politician wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “I regret that.” As a team partner of Laschet, he wanted to advertise again for the prime minister of NRW before the election of the party leader. “That caused and continues to cause irritation for some.”

At the same time, Spahn called on the CDU for unity: “After our party congress, we must now stand together, behind our chairman Armin Laschet and for the success of the Union.”

Spahn had spoken in the question and answer session on Saturday after the candidates were presented, but did not ask questions, but promoted Laschet: “Armin Laschet has shown that he can bring the country together, that he can bring the party together. He lives cohesion. Spahn later ran to a deputy post. With 589 votes, he got by far the worst result of the five candidates. This was interpreted as the delegate’s receipt for his performance.

