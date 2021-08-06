Spahn promotes more first vaccinations as fall protection | free press

51.8 million people in Germany are vaccinated at least once. Jens Spahn continues to advertise that even more people are protecting themselves against Corona.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has called again to accept offers for corona vaccination. On Thursday there were almost 100,000 first vaccinations, the CDU politician wrote on Twitter.

“That is still too little to get through the autumn and winter well protected.” According to the ministry, 51.8 million people or 62.2 percent of the population have now been vaccinated at least once. Nearly 45 million people or 54.1 percent of all residents now have full vaccination protection with the second shot, which is usually needed.

In a federal state comparison, Bremen is still at the top – according to the information, 71.2 percent of residents have already received at least one vaccination and 63.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Saxony remains at the bottom with 52.7 percent at least once and 48.4 percent fully vaccinated residents.

