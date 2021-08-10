Spahn: More than a million children aged 12 and older vaccinated | free press

The federal health minister is satisfied: more than 22 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds have now received at least one corona vaccination.

Berlin (dpa) – The corona vaccinations for children and young people will continue. More than a million of 12- to 17-year-olds have now received their first vaccination, federal health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) reported on Twitter.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), this corresponds to 22.5 percent of this age group. Spahn emphasized again, “We have enough vaccine for all age groups.”

The federal and state governments had announced that they would provide more vaccination options for children with a view to the start of school after the summer holidays – including in vaccination centers and medical practices. The Permanent Vaccination Committee initially recommends vaccinations for children only if there is a higher risk of serious corona disease, for example due to diseases such as diabetes. According to Stiko, vaccinations are possible on medical advice and as an individual decision by children and parents. The Biontech and Moderna vaccines are approved for ages 12 and older.

Bremen at the top, Saxony at the bottom

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, a total of 45.8 million people or 55.1 percent of the total population have now been fully vaccinated with the second shot, which is usually needed. 52 million people, or 62.5 percent of the population, have had at least one first vaccination.

In a comparison of the federal states, Bremen still tops the list with 71.7 percent at least once and 64.8 percent fully vaccinated residents. Saxony remains at the bottom with 52.9 percent at least once and 48.9 percent fully vaccinated residents.