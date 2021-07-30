Spahn: Mandatory admission test reduces infections | free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to federal health minister Jens Spahn, the extension of the admission requirements planned from next Sunday should prevent a greater spread of the corona virus.

“All unvaccinated people entering Germany should be tested in the future – regardless of whether they come by plane, car or train,” the CDU politician said on Friday. “In this way we reduce the chance of new infections.”

In general, traveling with a vaccination is easier: “Vaccinated people save testing and generally do not have to quarantine,” Spahn said. «The vaccination offer for everyone in the summer is available. We have enough vaccine.”

The new entry regulation agreed in the cabinet will be adopted by the cabinet on Friday through a circulation procedure and will come into effect on Sunday. Anyone entering the country from the age of 12 must now be able to prove that they are not infected: with proof of a full vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative test result. There is already a general obligation to test for air passengers.

In addition, there should be only two instead of three categories for global areas with higher infection risks: high-risk areas and areas where new virus variants of concern are circulating.

Scholz: It’s about the health of citizens

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended the decision. “It’s about protecting the health of the citizens of this country,” said the SPD candidate for the chancellor in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. “We’re all used to being tested, we’ve been doing that for a very, very long time,” Scholz argued. Many would be tested on vacation anyway, for example because it is necessary for certain activities. “We need to prevent situations like last year from happening again in the fall — vaccination helps us here, but so does testing.”

In general, the evidence must be taken on entry and presented in the event of “arbitrary” checks by the authorities, as stated in the draft. There are no plans to check all people entering the country directly at the border. If you travel with a transport company such as an airline, proof must be presented on request before take-off – this was already the case for air passengers. In the case of cross-border train traffic, this must also be possible on the road.

Critical Opinions on Mandatory Testing

The chairman of the Federal Police District of the Police Union (GdP), Andreas Roßkopf, warned in the papers of the Funke media group about huge logistical efforts – especially in terms of personnel. “We have more than 3,800 kilometers of land border. If we have to check these randomly on a regular basis, it is difficult to master.” There are also many unanswered questions, for example about trains.

The chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, told the editorial network in Germany: “In principle, welcome as a measure, but unfortunately extremely short-term in execution.” He also hopes for a side effect: “Perhaps this means that some of the people who have not yet been vaccinated can still be brought to the vaccination.”

However, the German export industry warned against a test obligation for truck drivers in intra-European goods traffic. “In principle, the efforts to contain the pandemic are understandable. National solo efforts are headed in the wrong direction, especially in freight transport, and would put additional pressure on already tense supply chains,” said the spokesman for the Federal Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (PGI), André Schwarz, of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday). “The miles and day-long traffic jams we’ve already experienced are still vivid in our minds.”

Corona infections, which probably originated during travel, are playing an increasing role in the infection process in Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). This is what the RKI writes in its weekly status report that was submitted on Thursday evening. Spain, Turkey and the Netherlands were most often cited as the most likely to be infected countries in the four weeks considered from June 28 to July 25, followed by Croatia and Greece. However, the majority of corona broadcasts continue to take place within Germany – we are talking about at least 81 percent.