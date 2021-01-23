Spahn: «Laschet is the natural candidate for Chancellor» | Free press

Who will lead the Union in the federal election campaign? A decision on the K question should only be made for a few weeks. Jens Spahn sees CDU boss Armin Laschet on pole position.

Berlin (AP) – Deputy CDU Chairman Jens Spahn sees new party leader Armin Laschet as a natural candidate for chancellor. “Armin Laschet leads our CDU, and he is the natural candidate for chancellor,” said federal health minister “Bild am Sonntag”.

North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Laschet and CSU chief Markus Söder had pledged not to elect the joint candidate for chancellor of both parties until after the state elections in March. Both are considered candidates, although Söder has not yet publicly claimed the office.

Spahn had recently rejected reports that he was exploring his own chances as a Union chancellor. Now he said: «In 2018 I ran for the CDU presidency. I was ready to take responsibility for everything that follows. Today I am concentrating on overcoming the greatest health crisis in the history of the Federal Republic. “

At the time, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer emerged victorious from the election of the CDU chairman. Her successor was elected a week ago. Spahn had backed Laschet and had been elected as his deputy at the Digital Party Congress, albeit with poor results.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99