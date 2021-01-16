Spahn elected CDU vice president with poor results | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – After Armin Laschet was elected CDU chief, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn rose to the group of five deputy party leaders as expected.

The digital party congress chose him on Saturday with the worst result of all candidates in the leadership position that Laschet has held so far. Spahn received only 589 votes.

In addition to Spahn, deputies confirmed Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier, President of the CDU Oldenburg Association, Silvia Breher, Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner and Baden-Württemberg Minister of the Interior Thomas Strobl in their positions as party vice-chairman. 806 delegates voted for Bouffier, 787 for Klöckner, 777 for Breher and 670 for Strobl. The result of the digital vote has yet to be confirmed by letter, but this is considered a formality.

In the election of the CDU chairman, North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Laschet triumphed in a second round against former Union leader Friedrich Merz. In his election campaign for CDU boss, Laschet had always insisted that he wanted Spahn as party vice president.

