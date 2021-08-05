Spahn appeals to unvaccinated patriotism | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn’s appeals to citizens who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus are becoming increasingly urgent.

“Vaccination is a patriotic act,” the CDU politician wrote on Twitter. “You’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting us as a society.”

To date, more than 73 percent of people over the age of 18 have received at least one vaccination. Experts such as the scientist Uwe Wagschal of the University of Freiburg, who leads the survey of the “Political Panel Germany”, assume that more than 80 percent of adults have a “willingness to vaccinate”. For example, the Thuringian town of Sonneberg had tried to lure people who did not want to vaccinate with a free bratwurst.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the rate for complete vaccination protection was 53.6 percent of the population on Thursday (as of 9:20 a.m.), up from 53.0 percent the day before. This corresponds to approximately 44.6 million citizens. Vaccination rates had risen more slowly in recent weeks than before. On average, more than four people are vaccinated every second.

