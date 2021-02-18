Space Tourism Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2021-2028 with Bigelow Aerospace, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, XCOR Aerospace, Armadillo Aerospace, Boeing, EADS Astrium, Excalibur Almaz, Space Adventures, Space Island Group, Zeroinfinity

The Space Tourism Market is forecast to reach $1.3bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR +12% during forecast period, 2021-2028.

Space tourism is space travel for recreational, leisure or business purposes. There are several different types of space tourism, including orbital, suborbital and lunar space tourism. To date, orbital space tourism has been performed only by the Russian Space Agency.

According to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, space starts at an altitude of 100 km above the surface of the earth. This is the Karman line where atmospheric lift no longer supports a flying object. Space travel is referred to as any flight operation that takes one or more passengers beyond the altitude of 100 km and thus into space. The tourism industry is experiencing rapid transformation with more customers being interested in space travel. Key trends likely to impact space tourism are the decline in the cost of space tourism along with technological advancements such as focusing on reusability of rockets among others.

The Space Tourism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$401.6 Million by the year 2028 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2028. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.2% respectively over the 2021-2028 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 273-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Top Key Players :-

Bigelow Aerospace, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, XCOR Aerospace, Armadillo Aerospace, Boeing, EADS Astrium, Excalibur Almaz, Space Adventures, Space Island Group, Zeroinfinity

Type segmentation and analysis of Space Tourism Market :-

Suborbital – During 2016, the suborbital segment accounted for the major shares of this global market. Passengers can experience the acceleration of rocket launch, weightlessness, and the sight of the Earth from space through suborbital tours .

During 2016, the suborbital segment accounted for the major shares of this global market. Passengers can experience the acceleration of rocket launch, weightlessness, and the sight of the Earth from space through suborbital tours Orbital – The market will continue to grow in this segment since suborbital tours pose as a cost-effective solution than orbital tours.

Space Tourism Market segment by Application, split into

Civilians

The Rich

The report has been compiled through wide-ranging primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. A distinct analysis of fundamental trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Space Tourism Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The global Space Tourism Market has been analyzed through industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. The notable feature of this research report is, it offers proper insights into the businesses by explaining drivers, restraints, and opportunities in front of the businesses.

