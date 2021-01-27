Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Growth with top key vendors like Analytical Graphics, Inc, EOS, ESA-ESA/AOES Medialab, etamax space GmbH, ExoAnalytic Solutions, Inc., GMV

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Markets 2019 Global Industry Research Report provides market size, industry growth, share, development trends, investment plans, business ideas and forecasts by 2025. Scenarios and useful business decisions. The report includes a first-hand study of subjective comprehensive research and quantitative perspectives of key family pioneers for an in-depth understanding of other industry experts, markets and industry practices. The report provides a reasonable picture of the current market situation, including true and expected market estimates in terms of respect and volume of trade, technological advances, macroeconomic and governance factors.

Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market is expected to reach US$ 1,495.8 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period with rising investments towards monitoring and analysis of space traffic

Space situational awareness (SSA) market is witnessing notable growth with rising demand for monitoring space debris, database compilation, analysis of satellite re-entering into atmosphere and more. As space traffic has increased in last few years, it is necessary to have safer space protocols and space traffic management. Usage of advanced sensors and other technologies has facilitated efficient space surveillance. Optical telescopes with adaptive optics (AO) technology are being used for tracking space objects. For commercial safety, monitoring of space debris is taken into account along with analysis on space weather, positional data on space debris and positional data on active satellites. There are a range of solutions offered by players operating in space situational awareness market that include solutions such as launch and early open (LEOP), collision avoidance, survey and tracking of passive objects, re-entry prediction, space traffic awareness and others.

Some of the significant players functioning in the fragmented Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market include Analytical Graphics, Inc, EOS, ESA-ESA/AOES Medialab, etamax space GmbH, ExoAnalytic Solutions, Inc., GMV, GRYPHON SCHAFER, Harris Corporation, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc., NorStar Space Data Inc. amongst others.

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Segmentation:

By Object

Mission related Debris

Rocket Bodies

Fragmentation Debris

Functional Spacecraft

Non-Functional Spacecraft

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market By Offering

Services

Software

By Application

Space Weather

Space Surveillance Tracking

Near Earth Objects

Others

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market By End Users

Government & Military

Commercial

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Norway

Sweden

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxemburg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market is expected to reach US$ 1495.8 million by 2027 owing rising investment towards space traffic analysis.

Fragmentation Debris held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period with a significant demand for related situational awareness services.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to technological innovation along with improving infrastructure facilities for space surveillance and tracking.

The cost analysis of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market was made considering manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw material and market concentration, suppliers and pricing trends. Other factors such as supply chain, downstream buyers and sourcing strategies have been evaluated to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Report buyers will be exposed to market positioning studies in consideration of target audience, Space Situational Awareness (SSA)nd strategy, and pricing strategy.

As a result of collecting and researching all information using SWOT analysis, there is a vivid picture of the competitive environment in the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market. Openings for future market development have been revealed, and likewise have taken the competitive advantage. The drift and propensity of this market has been taken into account, which shows that the strategic direction is good. Understand the market base and understand the market data using the standards, methodologies and other driving market trends determined for reference.

