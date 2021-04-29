Space Launch Services Market 2021-2027 Latest In-Depth Report | Eurockot Launch Services, International Launch Services Inc., Isc Kosmotras

The Space Launch Service market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.2 Billion in 2019 to USD XX Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

The "Space Launch Services – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2021-2027 " Study has been added to MarketDigits Market Research offering. The study focus on both qualitative as well as quantitative side and follows Industry benchmark and NAICS standards to built coverage of players for final compilation of study. Some of the major and emerging players profiled are Antrix Corporation Limited, Arianespace, China Great Wall Industry Corporation, Eurockot Launch Services, International Launch Services Inc., Isc Kosmotras, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Orbital ATK, SpaceX, US Spaceflight Industries.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on "Space Launch Services Market, By Payload (Satellite, Human Spaceflight), Launch Platform (Land, Air, and Sea), Orbit type (GEO, Beyond GEO), Service Type (Pre-Launch and Post-Launch), and End-User (Government, Military): Global Forecast 2027".

To Avail deep insights of Space Launch Services Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects

Objectives of the Study:

The objective of this study is to define, describe, segment, and forecast the space launch services market, and map the segments as well as subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Based on service type, the market has been segmented into pre-launch and post-launch services. Based on payload, the market has been segmented into satellite, human spacecraft, cargo, testing probes, and stratollite. Based on orbit, the market has been segmented into LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond GEO. Based on launch platform, the market has been segmented into land, air, and sea. Based on launch vehicle size, the market is segmented into small lift launch vehicles (<350,000kg) and medium-to-heavy lift launch vehicles (>350,000kg). Based on end user, the market has been segmented into commercial and military & government.

The report provides an in-depth market intelligence regarding major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the space launch services market.

The report also covers competitive developments such as long-term contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches and developments, and research & development activities in the space launch services market, in addition to business and corporate strategies adopted by key market players.

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the space launch services market began with capturing data on space launch service providers, through secondary sources such as UCS Satellite Database, news articles, and journals. The price of service offerings was taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall size of the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with market experts, such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and to arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of profiles of primaries is depicted in the figure below:

The ecosystem of the space launch services market comprises defense departments, satellite developers, service providers, and regulatory authorities. Antrix Corporation (India), Arianespace (France), Boeing (US), China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China), EUROCKOT (Germany), ILS International (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Orbital ATK (US), Space Exploration Technologies (US), Space International Services (Russia), and United Launch Alliance (US) are key players operating in the services market.

Target Audience

Space Launch Service Providers

Space Launch System Manufacturers

Subsystem Manufacturers

Technology Support Providers

Ministry of Defense

Scientific Research Centers

Software/Hardware/Service and Solution Providers

“The study answers several questions for stakeholders, primarily, which market segments to focus on in the next two to five years for prioritizing efforts and investments.”

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the space launch services market into the following segments and subsegments:

Space Launch Services Market, By Service Type Pre-Launch Services Launch Acquisition & Coordination Management Services Integration & Logistics Tracking Data and Telemetry Support Insurance Post Launch Services Launch and Early Operations Phase (LEOP) Resupply Missions Stabilization Others

Space Launch Services Market, By Payload Satellite Small Satellite (1kg – 500kg) Nanosatellite (1kg – 10kg) Microsatellite (10kg – 100kg) Minisatellite (100kg – 500kg) Medium Satellite (501kg – 2500kg) Large Satellite (>2500) Human Spacecraft Cargo Testing Probes Stratollite

Space Launch Services Market, By Orbit LEO By Payload MEO By Payload GEO By Payload Beyond GEO By Payload

Space Launch Services Market, By Launch Platform Land Air Sea

Space Launch Services Market, By Launch Vehicle Size Small Lift Launch Vehicles (<350,000 kg) Medium-to-Heavy Lift Launch Vehicles (>350,000 kg)

Space Launch Services Market, By End User Commercial Satellite Service Providers Private Companies Military & Government Defense Organizations Space Agencies

Space Launch Services Market, By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Available Customizations:

Along with market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the specific needs of a company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)



The space launch services market is projected to grow from USD 8.88 Billion in 2017 to USD 27.18 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of space launch services for satellites and testing probe application is one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of space tourism is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to space launch service providers in the near future.

Based on payload, the satellite segment of the space launch services market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for Earth observation and communication satellites is projected to drive the growth of the satellite segment. These satellites are intended for monitoring of the Earth’s surface to obtain valuable information for mapping, mineral exploration, land-use planning, and resource management, among other activities.

Based on orbit, the LEO segment is expected to lead the space launch services market from 2017 to 2025. Most space-related missions are targeted at Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The deployment of small satellites in space and increase in the number of spaceflights to deliver cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) are key factors contributing to the growth of the LEO segment of the services market.

Based on launch platform, the land segment is projected to lead the space launch services market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of satellite launches from ground-based sites. The land platform is cost-effective and technologically upgraded as compared to other platforms.

North America is estimated to lead the space launch services market in 2017, owing to the increasing demand for launch services for satellites, human spacecraft, and space probes. In addition, the rise in the number of spaceflights to ISS and increased investments in space exploration missions are additional factors projected to drive the growth of the market in North America. However, the market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025, owing to the increased demand for launch services from the space industry in this region.

Factors such as interoperability issues and huge initial investments are acting as restraints to the growth of the space launch services market.

Key players operating in the space launch services market include Antrix Corporation (India), Arianespace (France), Boeing (US), China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China), EUROCKOT (Germany), ILS International (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Orbital ATK (US), Space Exploration Technologies (US), Space International Services (Russia), Spaceflight (US), Starsem (France) and United Launch Alliance (US). Leading players have adopted the strategy of contracts to strengthen their position in the market.

All viewpoints in the report are based on iterative validation by engaging influencer, experts of the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile.

Detailed Insights on Market Concentration Rate:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis of Overall Market

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

MarketDigits MR also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Global Space Launch Services Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Space Launch Services Type and Applications

2.1.3 Space Launch Services Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2027)

3 Global Space Launch Services Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Space Launch Services Market Analysis by Regions

5 Region 1, Type, Application and Manufacturers

.

.

.

10 Global Space Launch Services Market Segment by Type

11 Space Launch Services Market Segment by Application

12 Space Launch Services Market Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

….Continued

