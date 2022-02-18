Space Force is back on Netflix (with a season that promises to get better)

The comedy disappointed critics and fans a little when it first came out, but it’s ready to prove it deserves a second chance.

There are 10 new episodes to watch.

When Space Force debuted on Netflix in 2020, many of the critics — and fans who had been expecting a space-based The Office — were a bit disappointed. This feedback reached the comedy creators, who made several changes for the second season.

“Space Force” returns to the streaming platform this Friday, February 18th with 10 new episodes to watch. This time, and almost in a meta-register, Space Force focuses on justifying its existence in the American government context.

Led by General Mark Naird (Steve Carell), they face budget cuts, negative news articles and some skeptical bosses. Gone are the very ambitious missions of the first season and the parodies of real people. Much of the critics argue that there is an approximation of The Office’s desired minimalist record and that there is therefore some redemption in this second season of Space Force.

