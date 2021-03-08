Spa Luxury Furniture Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers
The Spa Luxury Furniture market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Spa Luxury Furniture companies during the forecast period.
Manufacturers use steel, leather, cloth, wood, and polyurethane leather to develop spa pedicure chairs that are used in pedicure services. The demand for pedicure chairs from teenagers and young women is increasing because they are becoming more conscious in terms of health and fashion. The need for beauty and wellness services and pedicure spa chair will continue to increase for the next few years due to the rising disposable income. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the growth prospects for the spa luxury furniture market.
Spa luxury furniture is high-end furniture that is specifically designed for the spa service market. They include massage tables, pedicure chairs, spa loungers, massage chairs, and others. The furniture is categorized into three types based on their price, namely mass range, mid-range, and luxury range. Luxury furniture is made of high-quality materials compared to mass and mid-range furniture, and are therefore priced higher. The offline distribution channel comprises of offline retail luxury spa furniture, offline suppliers and trader outlets, consultants and architects, and others. The purchase volume of furniture through the offline distribution channel is high because consumers find it convenient to contact vendors regarding the specifications and price of the product. The spa luxury furniture market will witness growth in the offline distribution channel segment in the forthcoming years due to the availability of extensive brand varieties in offline stores.
Prime Competitors
The leading companies in the Spa Luxury Furniture market cover
Design X Manufacturing
Oakworks Solutions
Family Inada
Collins Manufacturing Company
Lemi
Pibbs Industries
Living Earth Crafts
TouchAmerica
REM
Continuum
Gharieni Group
Application Synopsis
The Spa Luxury Furniture Market by Application are:
Online Channel
Offline Channel
Type Segmentation
Pedicure Chairs
Massage Chairs
Massage Tables
Spa Loungers
Other
Global Spa Luxury Furniture market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Audience:
-Spa Luxury Furniture manufacturers
-Spa Luxury Furniture traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Spa Luxury Furniture industry associations
-Product managers, Spa Luxury Furniture industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
