Soybean Oil Market Report 2021-26, Industry Growth, Price Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Forecast – imarcgroup
Soybean Oil Market Report 2021-26, Industry Growth, Price Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Forecast - imarcgroup
Global Soybean Oil Market Report by End-Use (Food, Industrial, Feed, Others), Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2026. Soybean oil has a relatively lower price as compared to the other edible oils available in the market. Due to its high smoke point, neutral taste, and negligible saturated fat content, it has become a preferred choice for cooking in households and restaurants. According to the global soybean oil market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a volume of 57.3 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group. Soybean Oil Market Trends: Soybean oil consists of all essential nutrients like vitamins, proteins, fatty acids and plant sterols. The presence of these nutrients helps in improving immunity, preventing osteoporosis, managing heart health, boosting skin and eye health, lowering cholesterol levels, and reducing the threat of cognitive disorders. Owing to this, consumers who suffer from these health conditions are incorporating soybean oil in their food as it contains low fat and cholesterol. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing high oleic soybean oil that helps to increase the shelf-life of fast food products. This, in turn, is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Browse related reports: Corn Oil Market Canola Oil Market Market Summary:
- Based on the end use, the market has been segregated into food, industrial, animal feed and others. The food industry currently represents the largest end use segment, accounting for the majority of the global market share.
- Region-wise, China exhibits a clear dominance in the global soybean oil market. China is followed by the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Europe and India.