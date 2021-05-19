Soybean meal Market is anticipated to generate significant revenues by 2027

Soybean meal is the highly nutritive meal for the farm animals, it is used as a feed for the farm animals like chicks, horse, sheep, pig, and fish. It has high protein content which is important for the health of the animals, it is the most used feed for livestock.

It has been used as a standard for comparing the protein content of food products. It is approved in the United States as an ideal feed for livestock and its production has increased due to control over slaughterhouse by-product as feed and encouraged the use of soybean meal due to high protein content it has and thus, increase in demand as protein-rich source for livestock feed. Soybean meal market is forecasted to grow at the significant growth rate over near future due to its extremely high protein content which is around 47-49% of protein content and other nutritional contents like crude fiber.

Soybean meal market Segmentation

Soybean meal is segmented on the basis of the raw material as Organic and inorganic. Due to rising health concerns people are preferring organic soybean meals as organic products are good for health.

Soybean meal market is segmented on the basis of process of production as normal soybean meal, De-hulled [min 50% protein] Hipro Soybean meal, and De-hulled [min. 48% protein] Hipro Soybean meal, Defatted soya flour toasted, and de-fatted soya flakes toasted are available in the market. Normal soybean meal has low protein content than the De-hulled soybean meal which has around 45-46% of crude protein content. Hulls are by-product, therefore, are removed as they have no place in human food but are used for ruminants.

Soybean meal is segmented on the basis of application in food industry, beverage, dietary supplements, and healthcare products. In food market segment soymeal can be used for making soy-chunks and soy-granules. Flour of deflated soy is used to make nutritious biscuits. Isolates of protein from soymeal are used as protein drinks. Product from soymeal are healthy and nutritious thus market demand from food and beverage market segments is high. In healthcare products market segment, soymeal is used to make products having isoflavones which have chemical similarity to estrogen. Demand from dietary supplement market segment is higher as soymeal is used to make calcium, magnesium, iron, and folic acid rich supplements.

Soybean meal is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket, specialized stores, online stores and retail stores. Online stores are the most preferred mode of shopping for consumer and manufacturer as it is comfortable for both. Supermarkets also have gained good consumer base in last 10 years and are expected to grow at a significant rate.

Soybean meal market: Regional Outlook

Soybean meal market is segmented into five key regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In Asia-Pacific region, China and India are the biggest producer of soybean meal. In the North American region United States is the major producer of soybean is followed by European Region countries like Argentina and Brazil. The Soybean meal is exported all over the world as it is majorly used as livestock as feed and is also consumed by humans as a protein packed vegetable food source. Soybean market is expected to grow at the high rate and gain good revenue during the forecast period of 2017-2027.

Soybean meal market: Drivers and Trends

Soybean meal is forecasted to generate extremely good revenue during the period of 2017-2027 as it is packed with abundant protein content. It can be used as food for humans and livestock, used in healthcare products, and in the preparation of protein drinks. Owing to rising demand of soybean meal for the manufacture of protein supplements and feed for the livestock at high rate manufacturers are manufacturing and launching various new products of soybean meal having improved content of protein. These factor the key drivers of this market and the demand is expected to increase with every passing year. To match the increased demand manufacturers are making their strategies to stay the key player. Producing soymeal at a high rate due to the increasing demands is a restraint for the soybean meal market as production is limited. Increasing pet trend and pet health segment is another factor driving market demand for soybean meal market.

Soybean meal market: Key Players

The global key players identified during the global soybean meal market analysis are Gauri agrotech products pvt. ltd., Vippy Industries Ltd, Bonne vie soybean meal, Mukwano group, Ghana Nuts Company limited, and Granol. These are the biggest soybean meal key players who are manufacturing good quality of soybean meal for feed for livestock and food for humans. New market player entries are expected in the global soybean meal market, due to increasing demand from different segments.