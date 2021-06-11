Soybean Market Report 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2027

The soybean is an edible bean, popularly grown in East Asia. It contains high amounts of dietary fibers and proteins. It is an essential animal feed and has important place for the cultivation of oilseeds. It is also used for the preparation of industrial products like biodiesel. Soybean is responsible for producing two-thirds of world’s edible oil. The adoption rate of organic soybean is more than conventional soybean due to naturalness and no use of fertilizers.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product type,Industry,and Region Regions covered North America( U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America( Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica)

Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark)

APAC (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Maaysia, Hong Kong)

Middle East and Africa(Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia) Companies covered Kerry Inc., Fuji Oil Group, House Foods Group Inc, The WhiteWave Foods Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., CHS Inc., Cargill Inc, The Scoular Company, and Archer-Daniels Midland Co.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

–The production for soybean ingredients has been reduced as compared to the previous year.

-If the companies make robust strategies and focus on online sales, then the situations will become better post COVID-19.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers And Impact Analysis

A notable rise in the number of health conscious people toward plant-based products is significantly increasing the demand for soybean products. The rise in preference of people toward natural ingredients over the chemical ones fuels the market growth. The change in consumer purchase behavior and shift of preference toward veganism foster the market growth.

Protein deficiency leads to chronic ailments, thus there is a rise in its consumption. It is recommended by gym trainers and medical specialists to ensure adequate intake of proteins for the vegetarians. Also, the side effects related by the overconsumption of animal protein has enabled people to switch to soybean. In addition to this, soybean is well known for its healing properties and repairing of muscles. It is a healthy grain and used to curb out many severe diseases. The availability of multiple derivatives of soybean and the quality products, which meet the food standards are anticipated to stimulate the demand of the global soybean market.

The soybean market trends are as follows:

The leading market players are introducing new variants in their product portfolio with an added advantage of health benefits. Keeping in view the interests of each and every focus group, they are launching new flavours and enhancing the market penetration. The leading companies are taking help of business data analytics. Their key concern is brand loyalty and to extend their footprints, they are taking use of a powerful tool of social media marketing to consolidate and sustain their industry leadership. To gain traction and to generate revenue, they are catering to the needs of modern tastes.

Key Segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Type Conventional Organic Industry Food & Beverages Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global soybean market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global soybean market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global soybean market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global soybean market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Soybean Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the soybean market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

