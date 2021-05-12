Soy Sauce Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | OTAFUKU SAUCE CO.,LTD.; YAMASA Corporation USA; Lee Kum Kee

For building a wonderful Soy Sauce Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

The attention on the overwhelming players OTAFUKU SAUCE CO.,LTD.; YAMASA Corporation USA; Lee Kum Kee.; Bourbon Barrel Foods; Masan Group.; Kikkoman Corporation; Foshan Haitian flavouring & Food Co.Ltd; Amrapali Biotech; Sing Cheung Co; PRB BIO-TECH CO.,LTD.; ABC USA.; Aloha Shoyu Company; HIGETA SHOYU; SAN-J; Eden Foods Inc.; Kodanmal Co., Ltd.; SHODA SHOYU CO.,LTD.; Dreams Food; Monggo Foods Co., Ltd.; among others.

Global soy sauce market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.39% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand as flavour enhancer and availability of different flavours are the factor for the market growth.

Soy sauce is a brown sauce which is usually made by fermented soya beans, brine, koji and roasted grain. They are widely used in Japanese and Chinese dishes. They are mainly added to enhance the flavour of the food. They are considered ideal all-purpose seasoning. They are available in brewed and blended type. Light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, tamari, and other are some of the common types of the soya sauce. They are rich in isoflavones, protein, antioxidants, and other small amount of fibre.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing health consciousness among population will drive the market growth

Rising popularity of different cuisines will also accelerate the market demand

Increasing soy production is another factor boosting the growth of this market

They have the ability to flavour and color to the food; this factor will also surge the market growth

High cost of the raw material will hamper the market growth

It have high sodium content which can increase blood pressure; this factor can restrain the market growth

Soy sauce contain some cancer forming substances is also hindering the market growth

By Type (Brewed, Blended),

Application (Household, Food Industry)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Orkla announced that they have sold their Mrs Cheng’s brand to the Continental Foods. The main aim of the sale was to decrease the complexity of their portfolio. This acquisition will be beneficial for the Continental Foods as it will help them to enhance their product portfolio and will also help them to offer better services to their customer

In May 2018, Kikkoman Corporation announced the launch of their Ponzu Citrus Soy Sauce at UK. This new product is the combination of the naturally brewed soy sauce with Japanese condiment Ponzu. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the customer for Japanese cuisines. This new product has sour, salty, tangy and sweet taste

