Soy Milk Market Growth to Register Steller Growth Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Plant-based milks such are soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, rice milk, and others are gaining rapid traction among foodservice providers, owing to increasing consumer demand in restaurants and cafes. Soy milk products are housed in special refrigerated units, which significantly increase their shelf life as compared to traditional milk.

For instance, The Progressive Food Company, based in the U.K., offers single-serve portions of soy milk as an alternative for cow milk to its customers operating in the food service industry.

Soy milk is also considered as one of the most efficient milks used for baking. The flavor offered by soy milk is mild and goes unnoticed in breads, muffins, cakes, and other baked goods. It also offers a better structure and texture to the finished product. On the back of all these factors, the global soy milk market is expected to witness a remarkable value CAGR of 9% through 2030.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32165

Key Takeaways from Soy Milk Market Study

The soy milk market in South Asia will exhibit a high value CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period, owing to the ability of soy milk to replace cow milk with equal amount of protein and less calories. Increasing prevalence of various diseases is giving rise to the need for low calorie diets, which contributes toward this high value CAGR.

over the forecast period, owing to the ability of soy milk to replace cow milk with equal amount of protein and less calories. Increasing prevalence of various diseases is giving rise to the need for low calorie diets, which contributes toward this high value CAGR. The organic segment, by nature, is projected to register a high volume growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increased awareness about health and wellness among consumers who demand organic food products without the presence of synthetic ingredients.

The use of soy milk in retail / household will offer the highest value incremental opportunity during the forecast period, attributable to increased consumer preference for plant-based milk coupled with abundance of calcium in soy milk that supports overall health.

Sales of soy milk through online retail channels is expected to exhibit a high value CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, owing to increased Internet proliferation, convenience offered to consumers, and abundance of brands available at competitive prices.

over the forecast period, owing to increased Internet proliferation, convenience offered to consumers, and abundance of brands available at competitive prices. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the soy milk market due to supply chain disruptions, the effect will be moderate, as demand for nutritional products is rising every day.

To get exclusive insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32165

Global Soy Milk Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the soy milk market are focusing on expansion of product offerings to fulfill evolving consumer needs and keep up with the growth in the global soy milk market. These players are focusing on introducing new products with increased application at affordable prices.

In 2020 , Pureharvest added a new line of non-dairy milk to its product catalogue range, which offered organic and delicious non-dairy milk made from blends of nuts and grains, to create distinct and incredibly tasty vegan milk.

, Pureharvest added a new line of non-dairy milk to its product catalogue range, which offered organic and delicious non-dairy milk made from blends of nuts and grains, to create distinct and incredibly tasty vegan milk. In 2018, Hiland Dairy launched three new soy milk flavors that can be enjoyed on their own, and also find application in homemade ice cream, smoothies, and coffee.

Apart from this, key players in the soy milk market are emphasizing on the expansion strategy through strategic alliances/partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to achieve high growth and expand global footprint in the food & beverage industry.

In 2020, Danone Group partnered with Brightseed, a company engaged in biosciences and precision nutrition, to ensure the development of its existing key plant-based ingredients, starting with soy.

In 2018, Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd opened its Australian high calcium plant milk unit in Hong Kong, to promote healthy lifestyles and better serve its consumers in this region.

To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the keyword market, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32165

About us:

Persistence Market Research, as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com