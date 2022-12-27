Southwest Airlines says travellers stranded by holiday meltdown can’t rebook until December 31st

Southwest Airways will not rebook any extra flights till subsequent yr.

Southwest canceled 2,890 flights and delayed 673 flights.

Southwest was impacted by Winter Storm Elliott.

In case you are a stranded Southwest buyer attempting to get dwelling after visiting household for the vacations, we sincerely hope you want your loved ones — you could be compelled to stick with them a bit longer.

Stranded Southwest prospects cannot rebook their flights till after December 31, in accordance with a Southwest Airways official who spoke to the press at Passion Worldwide Airport on Monday.

This can be a blow to prospects who’ve been ready to achieve their ultimate vacation spot since late final week.

Prospects who have already got a confirmed rebooking is not going to be affected by this.

Southwest Airways canceled almost 3,000 flights following Winter Storm Elliott — the best rely by far amongst airways, in accordance with FlightAware.

The fallout stranded vacationers throughout the nation over the weekend as airways couldn’t rebook prospects rapidly due to the nationwide impression of the storm.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider