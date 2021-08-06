Southern France becomes Corona risk area | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government classifies larger parts of southern France as a corona risk area. This applies from Sunday to the regions of Occitania, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and the island of Corsica.

The French overseas territories of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, St. Martin and St. Barthélemy are also affected, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Friday. After a decrease in the number of infections, the Netherlands – with the exception of parts of the country overseas – is no longer a risk area.

Outside of Europe, the federal government classified other states as risk areas: Algeria, Bangladesh, Haiti, Honduras, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Korea (People’s Democratic Republic), Morocco, Mexico, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Senegal, Tajikistan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

People entering Germany from a risk area must complete a digital entry form. Returnees who have not been vaccinated or recovered must be quarantined in Germany. So-called free testing with new negative evidence is only possible after five days at the earliest.

New rules have also been in effect since Sunday: all persons aged twelve and older must be able to demonstrate upon entry into Germany that they have either tested negative for the coronavirus, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered. Such a requirement already existed for all air passengers. It now applies to all modes of transport, including those by car or train. Anyone who violates this can expect a fine.

“Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the requirement to test, but not from the quarantine requirement. However, children under the age of 12 can end the quarantine five days after entry – even without a test,” the federal government writes in a note on the new rules for entry and return to Germany.

France is currently in a fourth corona wave. Within a week, about 225 people per 100,000 inhabitants across the country were last infected. Head of state Emmanuel Macron had already announced stricter rules in mid-July in the fight against the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Prime Minister Jean Castex appealed to the Constitutional Council over fierce criticism. Some MPs also turned to the body.

In the Netherlands, new infections are declining drastically after the government has pulled the emergency brake: discotheques and nightclubs are closing again and festivals are banned. Museums, theatres, zoos and cinemas are open, as are restaurants and shops. Restaurants must close at midnight. Mask requirement only applies to buses, trains and airports. If it is not possible to keep a safe distance during events, the visitor must submit a negative test result or a vaccination certificate.