Southern France becomes Corona risk area | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government will classify larger parts of southern France as a corona risk area from Sunday. Returnees who have not been vaccinated or recovered must be quarantined in Germany and can end this with a negative test after five days at the earliest.

This applies from Sunday to the French regions of Occitania, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and the island of Corsica, as well as to the French overseas territories of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, St. Martin and St. Barthélemy. After a decrease in the number of infections from Sunday, the Netherlands – with the exception of parts of the country overseas – is no longer a risk area.

Outside of Europe, the federal government classified other states as risk areas: Algeria, Bangladesh, Haiti, Honduras, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Korea (People’s Democratic Republic), Morocco, Mexico, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Senegal, Tajikistan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

People entering Germany from a risk area must complete a digital entry form. For a week, all people over the age of 12 must be able to demonstrate upon entry into Germany that they have either tested negative for the coronavirus, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered.

“Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the requirement to test, but not from the quarantine requirement. However, children under the age of 12 can end the quarantine five days after entry – even without a test,” the federal government writes in a note on the new rules for entry and return to Germany.

