Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Downstream Market Scenario of Global Manufacturers – Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Hyundai Engineering Co., PTT Public Company Limited

The report titled “Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Downstream Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Downstream market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4.54%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Downstream Market: –Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Hyundai Engineering Co., PTT Public Company Limited, Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PT Pertamina

Industry News and Developments:

– An increase in refining capacity is taking place in the region, with Singapore having the largest refining capacity in 2018. The countries in the region of Southeast Asia are heavily dependent upon the imports of natural gas and oil. Refining the oil and natural gas is expected to reduce the additional amount paid to the refiners abroad.

– Countries in the region are eagerly finding and trying to produce the oil and natural gas reserves. It can become an opportunity for many of the refineries as the cost of importing would reduce.

– The Vietnamese downstream indsutry is expected to substantially grow in the forecast period. Increasing consumption in the country is a major reason for the growth in the sector. Constrcution and expansion of refinieries are, also, taking place which is expected to provide boost to the growth in the market.

Market Overview:

Factors, such as increasing demand for oil and natural gas and increasing foreign direct investment are expected to boost the need for the Southeast Asian oil and gas downstream market during the forecast period. However, with the advent of reliable and cheaper renewable energy, more investment may not be focused upon refineries.

Key Market Trends

Refining Capacity to Witness Growth

– The refining capacity in the region increased by 4.18% to 5,128 thousand barrels daily, in 2018 to 4,922 thousand barrels daily, in 2017. The total primary energy demand of Southeast Asia, in 2018, was met 379 million ton of oil equivalent (Mtoe) with oil and gas. Oil and gas is expected to further meet the demand with an increase to 459 Mtoe in 2025.

– In 2019, new expansion projects were taking place in the region like, Hyundai Engineering won a 273 million USD EPC contract from Bangchak Corporation for a refinery expansion in Thailand, Samsung Engineering was awarded a USD 790 million EPC contract from PTT Global Chemical. In Malaysia, Jacobs Engineering Group won two contracts from Hyundai Engineering to upgrade an oil refinery. Expansion projects are taking place in almost all the countries of the region.

Vietnam Downstream to Witness Growth

– The country has been long dependent upon the import of refined oil from countries, like India and China, that have a robust downstream sector. To reduce the dependence upon refined oil imports and to supplement the growing Vietnamese upstream industry, the Government of Vietnam, in 2019, initiated further expansion of the downstream industry.

– In 2019, the 200,000-barrel per day (bpd) facility, owned by Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC, started refining at full capacity. The refinery is expected to massively reduce the imports of refined oil to the country.

– In 2019, Vietnam’s state-owned PetroVietnam is pursuing the development of its Long Son refinery, which is expected to have a capacity of 200,000 barrels a day, producing liquefied petroleum gas and petrol related products. The project is in proposal stage and may make the country wholly dependent on its own refineries for refined oil.

– In Vietnam, oil production decreased by 9.1 % to 13.0 million ton (MT) in 2018 from 14.3 MT in 2017. Consumption of oil increases to 24.9 million ton of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 2018 from 23.6 Mtoe in 2017. Increasing demand and increase in production of oil are boosting the growth in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Downstream market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Downstream Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

