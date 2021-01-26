Southeast Asia Construction Chemicals Market 2021 Business Scenario – Sika AG, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Dow, and Fosroc Inc

The Southeast Asia Construction Chemicals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Southeast Asian construction chemicals market is likely to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 6%, over the forecast period. The construction industry is reflecting huge demand in Southeast Asia, owing to more spending on infrastructure and population growth. The middle-class segment has grown and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The growth has boosted lifestyle trends and new housing and construction activities in the country.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Construction Chemicals Market: Sika AG, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Dow, and Fosroc Inc., among others.

Key Market Trends

– Several government regulations are expected to hamper the construction chemicals market in the Southeast Asia region, during the forecast period. The manufacturers of construction chemicals in the region are gradually realizing the importance of globally harmonized system of classification and labeling of chemicals (GHS) regulations.

– By product type, the concrete admixture segment is expected to dominate the market studied, with the highest CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Residential Sector – A Huge Market Potential



– The residential segment primarily includes elite housing, middle-class housing, and low-cost housing.

– The elite class is synonymous to luxury, and housing is no exception. The demand for apartments, penthouses, villas, and bungalows in gated communities, with world-class designs and amenities, is expanding rapidly. The developers are launching projects to cater to such demands.

– The rising middle-class population, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, has facilitated expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby increasing the use of construction chemicals in the segment, during the forecast period.

– The low-cost housing segment is rising at a steady rate, primarily owing to the various government initiatives to provide affordable housing to the urban and rural poor.

– Indonesia is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets. The Indonesian government has also started a program to build around 1 million housing units across Indonesia, for which the government has already set aside around USD 1 billion from the budget.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the construction chemicals market in the region.

Indonesia to Dominate the Market

– Indonesia, one of the largest economies in Southeast Asia, is witnessing considerable growth, owing to the rise in income levels of the people, as well as urbanization.

– The construction sector in Indonesia is witnessing huge demand, owing to more spending on infrastructure and population growth.

– The middle-class segment has witnessed growth, and is expected to grow further, during the forecast period. The growth has boosted lifestyle trends, and new housing and construction activities in the country.

– Increasing repair and renovation activities in the country is another factor boosting the demand for construction chemicals. For instance, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing is carrying out repair activities on Cengkareng B Flyover, in Jakarta.

– The investments are expected to add value to the market for various construction chemicals, including adhesives and sealants, protective coatings, cement, etc., during the forecast period.

Influence Of The Construction Chemicals Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Construction Chemicals market.

– Construction Chemicals market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Construction Chemicals market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Construction Chemicals market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Construction Chemicals market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Construction Chemicals market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Construction Chemicals Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

