Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, Kawan Food Berhad, PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk., President Bakery Public Company Limited, Mighty White Bakery

The Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Southeast Asia bakery products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The 100 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Southeast Asia Bakery Products Market: Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, Kawan Food Berhad, PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk., President Bakery Public Company Limited, Mighty White Bakery, Khong Guan Biscuit Factory, Uni Firms Co. Ltd, Gardenia Bakery KL Sdn Bhd

Market Overview:

– SEA consumers are looking for value addition in the bakery products market in terms of health, specific certifications like halal and kosher, freshness, and new products with innovative flavors.

– In response to consumer demand with prevalence of obesity, the bakery industry in Southeast Asia has increased the availability and variety of healthy baked goods, such as high-fiber breads, gluten-free ranges, and low-fat flat breads. Many breads, cakes, and pastry products have also been launched with added benefits, or highlighting health-related properties, such as multi-grain or whole-grain, as well as claims, such as low/no/reduced fat and no additives/preservatives.

– Additionally, Southeast Asian consumers are continuously on the lookout for new flavors, and artisan bakers are rolling out flavorful specialty bread creations, contributing to the upgradation of bread baskets. Some flavors have become quite common, like pandan, black sesame, salted egg yolk, and lychee. For instance: Mighty White Bakery in Malaysia in 2019 launched its latest spicy packaged bread, Flossy Bun Original Chicken Floss with Sambal Nasi Lemak, which contains spicy sambal as a filling.

Baked Goods Sales Driven By Artisanal and Multi-Portion Varieties

In countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines continued interest in mini portion options, such as bite-sized buns, cookies, brownies, and muffins, allows for customization as portion control is on demand. Mini-portion sizes of about two to four bites are trending, as they retail at lower price points and typically carry less of a caloric impact compared to their full-size counterparts. Southeast Asian (SEA) bakeries focus mostly on single-serving pastries: sweet buns, small tarts, slices of Swiss roll cake, and buns with fillings like red bean, roast pork, taro, cream, salted egg yolk, and beyond._ The famous Japanese artisanal bread is now attracting the people of Southeast Asia. Key players are taking advantage and are seeing great results with this trend.

Bread segment Holds the Significant Market Share



The consumption of wheat-based breads has been increasing significantly across the region in the past few years. The publicly listed bread maker, Nippon Indosari Corpindo, the company behind the Sari Roti brand, is a market leader in the mass production of bread. Moreover, bread has good dietary resources, as it contains high-fiber wholegrains._ Such items are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, due to the enhanced acceptance of a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, the artisanal bakeries and cafes are also gaining prominenc among upper and middle-class consumers. _Owing to the increasing demand companies like BreadTalk Myanmar opened its branch in Junction City Yangon. The open-kitchen concept sets this bakery unique as compared to other bakeries in this country. Further, in countries like Philippines, consumers have a penchant for bread. Like rice, these baked goods are staple fare in the local dining table and are typically consumed for breakfast or as a snacks possibilities in baking.

Competitive Landscape

The leading key players in the market include BreadTalk Group Limited, Nippon Indisari Corpindo, Gardenia Bakery KL Sdn Bhd, Khong Guan Biscuit Factory, and others._ Product innovation is one of the key strategy adopted by the leading bakeries and companies operating in the bakery products market. Innovation in terms of flavors and attractive cake and artisanal products design, and lucrative packaging of the bakery products are focused by the companies in order to increase the brand sale by attracting the target consumers.

