Southeast Asia Adhesives and Sealants Market 2021 Business Scenario – 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, Avery Dennison Corporation

The Southeast Asia Adhesives and Sealants market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Southeast Asia Adhesives and Sealants Market with its specific geographical regions.

Southeast Asia adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The demand for adhesives and sealants is extensively driven by the growing demand from construction industry and increasing application in packaging industry. However, the growth is likely to be hindered by the stringent VOC emissions regulations related to adhesives and sealants.

Market By Top Companies:

3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow Adams, Dow, DuPont, Dymax Corporation, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), Jowat AG, Mapei Inc., Tesa SE (A Beiersdorf Company), MUNZING Corporation, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG

Industry Research Coverage



Building and Construction Industry to Witness Fastest Growth

– Adhesives and sealants, owing to their characteristics and physical properties, have extensive use in the building and construction industry, which makes it the dominant end-user segment in adhesives and sealants market.

– Some of the properties of adhesives and sealants include good cohesion, adhesion and elasticity, high cohesive strength, flexibility, high elastic modulus of substrate, resistance from thermal expansion, and environmental resistance from UV light, corrosion, saltwater, rain, and other weathering conditions.

– They are being used in several applications, like heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), concrete, joint cement, resilient flooring, roofing, fixed window frames, etc.

– Growing construction activities in countries, such as Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand have been driving the consumption of adhesives and sealants market in the region.

Indonesia to Dominate the Market

– Indonesia dominates the consumption of adhesives and sealants in the region. Growing construction activities, growing electronics production and increasing consumption in packaging industry are some of the key factors driving the growth of adhesives and sealants market in the country.

– Indonesia has been witnessing healthy growth in the packaging industry owing to the growth in applied industries and food & beverage sector. The rise of customized packaging, increased market for packaged food are some of the factors driving the growth of the packaging industry.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2023), Competition by Manufacturers

─Southeast Asia Market Size (Value) of Adhesives and Sealants (2020-2023)

─Southeast Asia Adhesives and Sealants Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2023)

─Southeast Asia Adhesives and Sealants Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Southeast Asia Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis by Application

─Southeast Asia Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Southeast Asia Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast (2020-2023)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Adhesives and Sealants report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Adhesives and Sealants product development and gives an outline of the potential Southeast Asia market.

