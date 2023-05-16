South Korea Wants More Babies, Just Not in These Places

SEOUL — South Korea has the bottom birthrate on the earth, however dad and mom say the federal government isn’t making it any simpler for them to have kids when a whole bunch of public services throughout the nation are designated “no-kids zones.”

Earlier this month, a lawmaker took her toddler to the Nationwide Meeting and referred to as on the federal government to outlaw the coverage, which permits eating places, museums, cafes and different institutions to ban kids from coming into.

In her handle, Yong Hye-in, a consultant of the Fundamental Revenue Celebration, mentioned it was changing into tougher to lift a household in cities that prohibit kids from sure areas. Eliminating no-kids zones and making a society extra accepting of youngsters would assist the nation overcome its low birthrate, she mentioned.

“Life with a baby isn’t straightforward,” mentioned Ms. Yong whereas holding her son on the Nationwide Meeting. “However nonetheless, we’ve got to recreate a society during which we are able to coexist with our kids.”