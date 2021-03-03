South Korea Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 |Toll Holdings Limited, Lotte Global Logistics, SUBANG Co., DAEWOO Logistics, KCTC, Sunjin

The South Korea Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The South Korean Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is expected to register a growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the South Korea Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market are CJ Logistics Corporation, PANTOS Co., Toll Holdings Limited, Lotte Global Logistics, SUBANG Co., DAEWOO Logistics, KCTC, Sunjin, SF Express, Jupiter Express, Logos Global, and others.

South Korea is one of the top five 3PL markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The logistics industry in Korea has rapidly grown over the past ten years with multinational, major manufacturing, and wholesale companies concentrated on the internal and external efficiency and effectiveness of supply chains to reduce logistics costs.

Key Market Trends



Domestic expansion leading to growth in the 3PL market

The 3PL market in South Korea is a developed market with local and international players actively participating in the logistics of the country. The growth in the market is fuelled by the increasing mergers, acquisitions, and expansion deals by the existing companies to facilitate better service at less cost and at the same time penetrate in the global market. Furthermore, the Korean Government proposed the construction of trade and logistics centers and free economic zone to create joint ventures for food processing, increasing the export capacity of Kyrgyzstan and export Kyrgyz organic products to other markets. The Korean company CJ Group was offered the construction of this trade and logistics centers and free economic zone.

The number of single households as a percentage of total households has also increased in recent years, rising from 24% in 2011 to 29% in 2018. This societal change, along with the increasing number of double-income families, is also generating strong growth in online grocery sales.

Developments in cold chain logistics

As the consumption trend of the food market changed, the demand for the delivery of fresh and convenience foods has been drastically increased. Fresh foods that are difficult to store were items that customers had to visit and buy in person, but the development of cold storage and logistics systems promoted online purchase of fresh foods. The recent growth of overnight fresh food delivery service enhanced the competition between retailers to strengthen their delivery capabilities by including the cold chain facilities for their deliveries.

The increasing popularity of Hon-sul (drinking alone) or Hon-bab (eating alone) has led to a rise in domestic wine consumption from 3.8 million boxes in 2016 to 4.1 million boxes in 2020. The ageing population and longer life expectancy is leading to a rise in illnesses and ailments associated with old age, resulting in higher consumption of healthcare products. The pharmaceutical market growth is generating strong demand for storing and transporting temperature-sensitive healthcare products.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

