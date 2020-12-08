South Korea Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report, a new Country Intelligence Report, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in South Korea today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2025. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in South Korea.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

– South Korea’s telecom and pay-TV revenue increase from $32.8 billion in 2020-end to reach $38.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%, supported by revenue growth in mobile voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV segment. Mobile data revenues will grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, driven by increasing data ARPS, growth in mobile internet subscriptions and growing consumption of mobile data services. Fixed broadband revenues will increase at a CAGR of 3.6%, driven by robust growth in FTTH lines over the forecast period. South Korea’s pay-TV services revenues will increase at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period supported by growth in IPTV subscription amid expansion of the FTTH broadband networks.

Scope of this Report-

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in South Korea will increase at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2020-2025.

– Mobile data revenues will grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, driven by increasing data ARPS, growth in mobile Internet subscriptions and growing consumption of mobile data services.

– SK Telecom will lead South Korea’s mobile market in terms of subscriptions as of 2020, followed by KT and LG U+.

– Further industry consolidation is expected in the pay-TV market.

