South Korea Small Home Appliance Market 2021 Industry Status, Demand and Outlook- Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Electrolux AB

South Koreas Small Home Appliance Market is expected to grow in the upcoming years owing to the use of technology and innovations in the home appliance market. The growth of small home appliances is expected to continue due to the increase in single households and the spread of new consumption trends in the market. This is leading to the increasingly seeking personalized and premium products in the home appliances market.

The trend of satisfaction through consumption is spreading in the market. Consumers in the market are preferring luxury home appliances brands such as Dyson, Philips, Valmuda, and Laura Star are also increasing. As consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious small environmental appliances such as air cleaners are also having significant demand.

The South Korean government is supporting the growth of the market. The government has planned to boost the home appliance market of the country by making use of IoT technology to boost revenues from export.

Top Leading Companies of South Korea Small Home Appliance Market are

Lihom-Cuchen, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Electrolux AB, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Arcelik A.S, Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux AB, Gorenje Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rise in number of Single households in South Korea is lemading to Surge in demand of Small Home Appliances

The number of single-person households has surged by more than two million as of July 2019 in South Korea. Cities such as Gyeonggi-do, Seoul, and Busan have the highest number of single households in South Korea. The rise in small, are leading to the surge in demand for small appliances. Toasters, Coffee machines, juicers, robot cleaners, irons, were popular for small household appliance products suitable for 1 to 2 households. Small refrigerators and small washing machines for single-person households have also established new markets in the South Korea appliances market.

