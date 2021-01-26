South Korea Nuclear Imaging Market 2021 Business Scenario – DuChemBIO Co. Ltd, FutureChem, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, KAERI (Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute), KIRAMS

The South Korea Nuclear Imaging Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The South Korean nuclear imaging market is expected to project a growth of 6.68% . The increasing prevalence of cancer, along with certain cardiovascular diseases, is the major driver for the South Korean nuclear imaging market. According to the Cancer Research and Treatment Organization, Korea, a total of 221,347 new cancer cases are estimated to be recorded in 2019, and males (120,352) are more likely to be affected than females (100,995). Additionally, increasing technological advancements in PET or SPECT imaging, simultaneously, with radionuclide/radiopharmaceutical therapy, are expected to propel the growth of the nuclear imaging market in South Korea.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the South Korea Nuclear Imaging Market: DuChemBIO Co. Ltd, FutureChem, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, KAERI (Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute), KIRAMS (Korea Institute of Radiological & Medical Sciences), NuCare Inc., Samyoung Unitech, and Siemens Healthineers.

Key Market Trends

Cardiology Dominates the SPECT Application Segment in the South Korea Nuclear Imaging Market

The cardiology segment of the market studied is expected to show a faster growth in the South Korea Nuclear Imaging Market. A SPECT scan of the heart refers to a non-invasive nuclear imaging test that uses radioactive tracers. These tracers are injected into the blood, in order to produce pictures of the heart. SPECT is used to diagnose coronary artery disease, as well as to detect a heart attack. SPECT can demonstrate how well the heart is working and how well the blood is flowing to the heart. Cardiac SPECT is mostly safe for people. The amount of radiation is small, and one’s body is likely to get rid of it through kidneys, within about 24 to 72 hours. According to the WHO’s most recent findings (taken from 2015 figures), an average of 74.6 CVD-related fatalities were observed in South Korea, for every 100,000 people, in a year. According to the 2018 article, Current Status of Nuclear Cardiology in South Korea, in 2016, SPECT MPI (Myocardial Perfusion Imaging) had 12.8% share in the total gamma imaging studies. The recent installation of cadmium-zinc-telluride (CZT) cardiac-dedicated SPECT system in South Korea has brought even higher volumetric expansion of SPECT MPI. CZT SPECT-measured myocardial blood flow (MBF) and myocardial flow reserve (MFR) are also available in the country. Hence, the promising results and clinical usefulness of CZT SPECT MPI may undoubtedly promote nuclear cardiology in South Korea.

