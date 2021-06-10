South Korea Gaming Peripherals Market 2020: Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “South Korea Gaming Peripherals Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Gaming peripherals include input-output devices used with laptops or personal computers (PCs) to provide a seamless gaming experience. Keyboards, mouse, joysticks, speakers, and head-mounted displays (HUD) are some of the common gaming peripherals. Several technological advancements have also led to the launch of superior quality gaming consoles, whole body sensors, and advanced peripheral devices.

Market Trends

In South Korea, the growing number of gamers and several dedicated gaming cafes or PC bangs is one of the major factors driving the market for gaming peripherals. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of multiplayer video games has led to high demand for wireless and smart gaming peripherals, such as wireless gaming headset, wireless gaming controller, programmable split keyboards, etc. Moreover, the South Korean government has launched numerous policies to support the expansion of the e-sport industry and several gaming startups in the country. Additionally, the rising affordability for gaming peripheral devices, along with the introduction of augmented reality, virtual reality, high-definition displays, is also bolstering the demand for advanced gaming peripherals in South Korea.

South Korea Gaming Peripherals Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Gaming Device Type, Technology, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Headsets

Keyboards

Joysticks

Mice

Gamepads

Others

Breakup by Gaming Device Type:

PC (Desktop/Laptop)

Gaming Consoles

Breakup by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

East

West

Southwest

Southeast

