South Korea Foodservice Market Global Insights 2021 and Trends, Forecast 2026

South Korea Foodservice Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the South Korea Foodservice including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for South Korea Foodservice investments from 2019 till 2024.

South Korea Foodservice Market market is forecasted to reach USD 97.4 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The South Korea Foodservice market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like McDonald’s Corp., Yum! Brands Inc., CJ Group, Bloomin’ Brands, Burger King Worldwide Inc., Starbucks Corp., Sentinel Capital Partners & TriArtisan Capital Partners, Samyang, Paris Baguette, Domino’s Pizza Inc. among others.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392601/south-korea-foodservice-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2019-2024/inquiry?source=mccourier&Mode=70

Scope of the Report

The scope of the South Korea foodservice market includes segmentation of food service provider in the country by Type: Full-Service Restaurant, Self-Service Restaurant, Fast Food, Street Stall and Kiosk, Cafe and Bar, and 100% Home Delivery Restaurant. Furtherly, the market is divided by structure under Independent Consumer Foodservice and Chained Consumer Foodservice.

Key Market Trends

Preferred Cuisines by South Koreans

The topmost cuisines preferred by South Koreans are Korean Food, Chinese Food, Gimbap/Flour-based Food, Fast Food, and Fried Chicken. The most preferred among all is Korean food itself, which includes popular foods like Kimchi, Bibimbap, Bulgogi, Japchae, etc. Furthermore, a large number of consumers show their interest in Chinese food because of its indifferent flavors and style of cooking. After growth in the popularity of fast food such as pizza and fried chicken over the past few years, many South Korea consumers have been driving demand for Hansik, a traditional Korean food. This trend has accompanied the recent theme of eating healthy.

(Special Offer: Get flat 15% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392601/south-korea-foodservice-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2019-2024/discount?source=mccourier&Mode=70

Surging Demand For Fast Food Among South Koreans

Fast Food was recorded as one of the fastest growing segments in the foodservice market of South Korea. The increase in the demand for the fast food segment is highly associated with the convenience factor. As Koreans work longer hours, they are increasingly valuing the convenience of fast food clubbed with healthy eating habits. The fast-food outlets in South Korea and other quick foodservice restaurants which offer a diverse range of menus at lower prices registered faster sales growth than other consumer foodservice outlets. The South Korea foodservice market is growing by fast-food operators who are actively launching set-meal menus at competitive prices and constantly offer diverse promotional discounts throughout the year.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392601/south-korea-foodservice-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2019-2024?source=mccourier&Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: South Korea Foodservice Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com