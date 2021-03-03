South Korea Automotive Sunroof Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: Webasto Group, CIE Automotive, Inteva Products LLC, Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the South Korea Automotive Sunroof market in its latest report titled, “South Korea Automotive Sunroof Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The South Korea automotive sunroof market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5 % during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the South Korea Automotive Sunroof Market: Webasto Group, CIE Automotive, Inteva Products LLC, Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV, Yachio Industry Co Ltd., Johnan America Inc., Signature Automotive Products, Magna International, Mitsuba Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., and Others.

Market Overview:

A sunroof is often considered an additional feature in automobiles, which is available in fixed or operable (venting or sliding) openings, in an automobile roof. Sunroof, as a feature in automobiles, was installed way back in 1932, when Mercedes Benz offered the first car sunroof.

The trend of the sunroof as an optional feature has gradually changed as it is now a standard feature in most of the premium and luxury cars and in a few mid-segment cars. The first car company to offer sunroof as a standard option was the Nash Motor Company, which installed a sunroof in some of its 1937 models.

Product and material innovations, along with the timely evolution of sunroof technologies, have been helping market growth. To augment the demand for sunroofs, vehicles are now fitted with tinted or UV-reflective glasses, in order to avoid unwanted heat and sunlight. Companies, like Webasto, comply with the highest safety standards in their advanced headliner safety system. Optional rain sensors and enhanced electronic control systems are some of the improved features installed and appreciated in a sunroof system, currently.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Adoption of Sunroofs in Sports Utility Vehicles

A rise in the adoption of sunroofs in vehicle rooftops, is expected to augment the automotive sunroof market during the forecast period. The rise in the use of sunroofs from the aftermarket is also significantly driving the demand for the automotive sunroof system.

SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) are big cars, ideal for rough surfaces and off-road. These cars can accommodate about five to seven people. The automotive sunroof market for SUV includes the scope for the multi-utility vehicle (MUV).

Sport utility vehicles constitute one of the most popular automotive segments due to a wide range of vehicles of unmatched versatility in range, power output, and features. In the United States, SUVs are expected to dominate the light vehicle market with a share of 40% by the end of 2020. It is an appropriate choice for its consumers due to the ability of the vehicle to accommodate big families, carry large amounts of cargo, and handle adverse road conditions. Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet have been the prominent and leading SUV brands that are affecting the sales of SUV in the global market..

Glass Sunroof Captures Largest Market

The glass sunroof segment held the leading share in the market in 2016 and it is poised to expand at a phenomenal CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to advancements in technology, which have made it possible to manufacture various types of glasses, such as tempered glass, laminated glass, and glass that can protect from ultraviolet rays.

Unlike fabric sunroofs found commonly on convertible automobiles, glass sunroofs offer the flexibility to better control natural light and enjoy natural air ventilation instead of car’s air conditioner. Owing to such benefits, the segment will continue to dominate the market until 2025.

On the contrary, demand for fabric types is likely to plummet over the coming years in line with dwindling sales of convertible automobiles.

