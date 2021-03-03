South Korea Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Aleph America Corporation, Coto Technology, SMC Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd

South Korea Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The South Korea Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the South Korea Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches.

The South Korea automotive reed switches/sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).



– Technological advancements in the sensor and switch technology have resulted in advanced, miniature, and highly reliable reed switches, acting as a driver for the employment of these switches in the automotive industry.

– Changing consumer preferences for safer driving experience have also forced the manufacturers to seek better safety sensors, like pedal angle sensors, ABS, and EBS.

– Reliability and durability are challenges for reed switch users. Reed switches have several inherent disadvantages, including susceptibility to breakage issues during installation and its susceptibility to shock or vibration applications, lower durability, a limited life due to the mechanical nature of the switch, as well as issues due to the contact bounce. When leads on the reed switches are soldered into the circuit, they bend significantly, which can easily crack the glass enclosure of the switch, making the switch unusable. Therefore, reed switch manufacturers carefully provide specific installation instructions, in order to limit this breakage.

Top Leading Companies of South Korea Automotive Reed Sensors/Switches Market are Aleph America Corporation, Coto Technology, SMC Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd, Littelfuse Inc., Continental AG, Reed Relays and Electronics India Limited and others.

Key Market Trends

Safety Systems to Witness High Demand for Reed Switches/Sensors



Reed sensors have been used as an effective passive safety system to alert the driver. Reed sensors for early brake sensing is one of the major and common usages of automotive reed sensors as mechanisms to alert drivers about possible collision or accident, during the application of brakes.

With a rise in the number of accidents at the global level, the demand for safety features has been increasing, especially in the mid-level vehicles. Additionally, with an aim to reduce the number of accidents and enhance consumer’s safety, many countries across the world have introduced safety norms in the automotive industry.

COVID-19 will halt the Growth of the Market



There is a slowdown in automobile sales and production which is because of the trade tensions between two major economies of the world China and the United States, also the ongoing Pandemic COVID-19 is also responsible for the slowdown in the economy as it has forced the world economy to lockdown for almost 3 months and now the growth is expected to resume in the second half of 2021, as the governments are providing stimulus to the demand as well as the supply side to revive the economy.

