South Korea Automotive Airfilters Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Mann +Hummel, KandN Engineering, A.L. Group, Allena Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd., Purolator Filters LLC

The South Korea Automotive Airfilters Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than_5_% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the South Korea Automotive Airfilters Market: Mann +Hummel, K&N Engineering, A.L. Group, Allena Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd., Purolator Filters LLC and others. The major players in the country are continuously expanding their product offerings to give end user the latest technology and attract the end-user.

– With the increasing air pollution and level of harmful pollutants from automobiles in the country, the government is taking stringent steps towards curbing the pollutants levels in the atmosphere.

– Air cleaners helps in reducing the emission of harmful gases and also increases the engine performance. Increasing awareness about environmental concerns and maximum utilization of engine by the end-user are enhancing the demand for the market.

– The increase in awareness about vehicle performance and environmental concerns is forcing the end-user for timely servicing of the vehicles and changing the spare-parts on a regular basis which is resulting in maximum performance of engine and curbing pollution in the environment.

– However, there is a slowdown in automobile sales and production which is because of the trade-tensions between two major economies of the world China and United States, also the ongoing Pandemic COVID-19 is also responsible for the slowdown in economy as it has forced the world economy to lockdown for almost 3 months and now the growth is expected to resume in the second half of 2021, as the governments are providing stimulus to the demand as well as the supply side to revive the economy.

Commercial Vehicle Segment Captures Market

With the increase in construction activities and growing e-commerce activities in the country, the demand for commercial vehicles are expected to grow after the end of the pandemic situation and normalcy returns in the economy.

The commercial vehicle fleet owners are concerned about the average yearly mileage of commercial vehicles for which they are continuously monitoring the health of the engine and other spare parts by doing timely maintenance and engine checkups. Consumers are likely to change both intake and cabin cleaners periodically so as to meet stringent implementation of these air standards by the state governments, therefore, boosting the sales of the automotive airfilters in the country.

The aftermarket segment for commercial vehicles is expected to grow with high CAGR as compared to OEMs, owing to the vehicle maintenance and inspection programs that are run on a regular basis in the country. These programs are beneficial in increasing the average age of trucks in the country.

Cabin Filter Captures Market

Almost all vehicles in the country are equipped with air conditioners and cabin Airfilter is an integral part of it. The cabin air filters have an early replacement cycle as they are required to clean the air coming into the passenger cabin.

The companies involved in production of cabin air filters are spending heavily on providing finest product to product the dust as well as other harmful particles get into the cabin, to protect the driver and passengers from inhaling bad quality air. With the increase in air pollution the air quality has deteriorated and hence, the replacement for cabin air filters are scheduled in a shorter duration.

For instance, in October 2019, WIX Filters introduced, WIX XP Cabin air filter. The newly designed filter is built with premium PUR-AIR technology and multi-layer protection that allows vehicle occupants to breathe cleaner air.

The major players are spending in RandD to make a cabin Airfilter which can prevent the coronavirus to enter the vehicle. In April 2020, Mann+Hummel announced that they are testing for the effectiveness of its products to support contamination control with regard to the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

The South Korea Automotive Airfilter Market is fragmented, with many players accounting for a small market share. Some of the prominent companies South Korea Automotive Airfilter Market are Mann +Hummel, K&N Engineering, A.L. Group, Allena Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd., Purolator Filters LLC and others. The major players in the country are continuously expanding their product offerings to give end user the latest technology and attract the end-user.

– In February 2019, Mann+Hummel expanded its range by adding thirty new part numbers to the air filter range for the aftermarket. These part numbers have been added to the company’s Purolator, PurolatorOne and PurolatorTech product ranges.

– In January 2020, WIX filters, which is a leading manufacturer of air filters in the automotive world, made and announcement that they have introduced 380 new parts in 2019, including 71 parts for passenger cars and 88 for heavy-duty and off-road applications. The company introduced 140 industrial parts, 27 premium cabin air filters and made a variety of other additions, including its OPP product line.

