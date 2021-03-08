South Korea Aesthetic Devices Market 2021 Research and New Innovations in Medical Sector- AbbiVe, Alma Lasers, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Hologic

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Aesthetic Devices market in its latest report titled, “South Korea Aesthetic Devices Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and South Korea dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the South Korea Aesthetic Devices Market: AbbiVe (Allergan Inc.), Alma Lasers, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Hologic Inc., Lumenis Inc., Sanuwave Health Inc., Sciton Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd. and Others.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the South Korea aesthetic devices market include the rise in medical tourism in South Korea, technological advancement in devices, and an increasingly obese population

The lesser cost of treatment for medical aesthetic services compared to countries, like the United States, Japan, and China is one of the key drivers for responsible for the growth of this market. Korea tourism organization also reports that there has been an increase in medical tourists pursuing plastic surgeries, like breast augmentation surgery, liposuction, facelifts, and others. South Korea is a country with the world’s highest rate of cosmetic surgery. This increasing trend is definitely going to boost the market for medical aesthetic devices in South Korea. Medical tourists in South Korea are majorly from China, the United States, Russia, Japan, and Mongolia. Generally, a facelift surgery in the United States is USD 10,000- 12000, whereas in South Korea it is nearly USD 2000-3000. Thus, owing to the rising medical tourism in South Korea the market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Skin Resurfacing & Tightening is the Segment under Application and is Expected to Account for Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Older aged women opt for various types of looks enhancement procedures including Skin Resurfacing & Tightening to enhance their looks. Facelift, eyelids enhancements, face fat reposition, jaw bone reductions, skin resurfacing and tightening etc. are most common face features enhancements performed in South Korea. There are innovative and minimally invasive new methods doctors have developed in South Korea for skin resurfacing and tightening.

Moreover, the demand for these procedures is expected to increase due to rising geriatric population in South Korea. As per a 2019 report by the United Nations, the percentage of population aged 65 years and above in South Korea is expected to increase from 15.1% in 2019 to 24.7% by 2030. This will boost the demand for Skin Resurfacing & Tightening procedures in the region, helping the market growth.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357422/south-korea-aesthetic-devices-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

This South Korea Aesthetic Devices Market report addresses:

