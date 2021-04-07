South Korea Aerospace and Defense Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Doosan Corporation, Korea Aerospace Research Institute

South Korea Aerospace and Defense Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The South Korea Aerospace and Defense Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The South Korea aerospace and defense market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 14% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of South Korea Aerospace and Defense Market are Hanwha Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Doosan Corporation, Korea Aerospace Research Institute, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Samsung Group, Perigee Aerospace, Hyundai Motor Group, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Defense Spending is Expected to Propel the Industry Growth

South Korea is focusing on the development of its sea, air, and land-based defense capabilities owing to the ongoing tensions in North Korea and the South China Sea. According to SIPRI, South Korea’s defense budget for 2019 stood at USD 43.9 billion which is more than 12% of national GDP, one of the highest shares in the Asia-Pacific region. The defense export of South Korea has also increased substantially from USD 250 million in 2006 to nearly USD 3.5 billion in 2019. However, the Foreign Direct Investment in South Korea fell by nearly 13% in 2019 due to trade disputes with Japan, taxation of foreign investments, etc. and this factor is expected to hinder the defense industry growth. In 2020, South Korea is planning to invest USD 23.2 million (rise of 94% from 2019 budget) to extend its drone capabilities. In 2019, South Korea initiated its second phase of stealth fighter procurement program which includes 20 F-35 aircraft. In 2019, South Korea started the development of an amphibious assault ship called Landing Platform Helicopter II which will support the short take-off and vertical landing operations. The aforementioned developments are expected to propel the market growth for the defense industry in the country.

Regional Outlook of South Korea Aerospace and Defense Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The South Korea Aerospace and Defense Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

