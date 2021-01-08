South East Asia Polyvinyl Alcohol Market By Type (Water-Soluble PVA Films, Polarizer PVA Films), End Use (Paper, Food Packaging, Construction, Electronics), Trends & Opportunity Analysis 2017- 2027

PVA exhibit high biodegradability and resistance to grease, oils and odors and are used for film forming and emulsifying. They are odorless, tasteless, and translucent, &are commonly used as a moisture barrier in pharmaceutical products.

Moreover, increasing demand from the food industry around the world acts as a driving force to market growth. Concerns about the availability of petrochemical feedstock are also driving the market further. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)strongly warns against the use of liquid Polyvinyl Alcohol as an injectable filler for plumping any part of the body which may move throughout the body and can cause serious health consequences. These are key market restraints for the industry.

The factors contributing towards the growth are growing demand for Polyvinyl Alcohol in the Construction activities: Polyvinyl Alcohols are widely used in the building and construction industry on account of their high strength and moisture resistance properties. Rapidly growing urbanization, rising population, and industrial growth have resulted in the increasing need for construction and infrastructure development across the globe.

South East Asia Product Type Overview (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Water-Soluble PVA Films

• Polarizer PVA Films

• Others

The Water-Soluble PVA Films segment, by type is likely to account for the maximum share in the market during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing use in various products such as food packaging, food storage products etc. Rising construction and industrial activities over a period has increased considerably the demand owing to their lightweight, robust performance, and moisture resistant.

South East Asia End-use Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Paper

• Food Packaging

• Construction

• Electronics

• Others

The Food packaging segment as the End use industry led the market and accounted for more than xx% share of the global revenue in 2019. The increasing need for bio-compatible and nontoxic packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the segment. Thin and water-resistant food-grade polyvinyl alcohol films are being manufactured, which prevent moisture formation. Properties such as good cross linking density and moisture resistance are expected to further fuel segment growth.

Scope of South East Asia Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Report:

Report Metric Details Base Year: 2020 Market Size in 2020: USD XX Billion Historical Data: 2017 to 2019 Forecast Period: 2021 to 2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2027 CAGR: XX% 2027 Value Projection: USD XX Billion Pages: XXX Tables, Charts & Figures: XXX Geographies covered: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Others Segments covered: Type, Application, and Region Companies covered: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Eastman Chemical Company, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon, Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd., Aicello Corporation, AMC Network Entertainment LLC., Arrow GreenTech Ltd., Cortec Corporation, Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co., Ltd., Carst & Walker. Growth Drivers: Increasing demand for Polyvinyl Alcohol in the Construction activities owing to its excellent adherence characteristics.

Growing demand from the Food Packaging Industry.

Increasing usage of PVA in the Electronics industry Pitfalls & Challenges: Stringent regulatory policies for Polyvinyl Alcohol

Fluctuating raw material prices

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Eastman Chemical Company, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon, Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd., Aicello Corporation, AMC Network Entertainment LLC., Arrow GreenTech Ltd., Cortec Corporation, Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co., Ltd., Carst & Walker. Some of the recent strategies adopted by key players are In April 2019, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it has decided to absorb its consolidated subsidiary The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. which will help them to increase their market region, globally.

1)What would be forecast period in the South East Asia Polyvinyl Alcohol market report?

The South East Asia Polyvinyl Alcohol market is forecast from 2021 to 2027.

2)Which is base year calculated in the South East Asia Polyvinyl Alcohol market report?

The base year of the South East Asia Polyvinyl Alcohol market report is 2020.

3) Which is the most influencing segment growing in the South East Asia Polyvinyl Alcohol market report?

Based on end-user, food packaging is the main segment registering promising growth in the Polyvinyl Alcohol market.

