South East Asia Organic Fertilizers Market 2021 Analysis by Top Key Players: Alpha BioGreen, Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Baconco Co., Ltd., Cropagro | Forecasts to 2027

Organic fertilizer is produced from materials or sources such as agricultural residues, animal residues, earthworm castings, cow manure, and others. Organic fertilizers help with water retention. The use of organic fertilizers also makes the soil lighter as they turn into gaseous form and loosen the soil hold, so that air is available to the plant roots. They do not let the salt build-up and are also beneficial for soil health.

Organic fertilizers are environment friendly and are also rich in nutrients. Organic fertilizers are being adopted rapidly as people are more aware about the effects of chemical fertilizers. People are shifting toward organic food adopting them into their routine life. This shift drives the market growth for organic fertilizers. Moreover, high demand on international scale especially from Europe has led to boosts in growth for South East Asian manufacturers. In addition, the region has large dependency on agriculture sector and thus demand for fertilizers is driven. However, changes in the climate conditions, owing to controversial global warming, has led to discouragement in use of organic fertilizers and thus farmers are forced to use chemical fertilizers for increasing crop yield.

Organic fertilizers can be pure, microbiological, bio-organic, and mineral-organic. The micro-biological fertilizers are formed by azotobacter, rhizobium, cyanobacteria, azospirilium, and others. The organic fertilizers market is segmented by source, crop type, nutrient content, form, and region. Based on source, the market is categorized into plant, animal, and mineral. Depending on crop type, the market is further segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. On the basis of form, it is categorized into dry and liquid. Furthermore, based on nutrient content, the market is bifurcated into presence of organic substance more than 60%, presence of organic substance from 40% to 60%, and presence of organic substance from 20% to 40%.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Source

Plant

Animal

Mineral

By Crop type

Cereal & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Nutrient Content

Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%

Key Players

Alpha BioGreen

Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd.

Baconco Co., Ltd.

Cropagro

Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd

Jadi Mas – Fertilizers Factory

PT Pupuk Kaltim

Revisoil

SongGianh Corporation

Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited

