South East Asia Flexographic Ink Market 2020 Growth Overview, Covid – 19 Outbreak Analysis, Top Companies Nazdar Ink Technologiesglob, DIC Corporation, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd

The South East Asia flexographic ink market is expected to reach US$ 661.06 million by 2027 from US$ 443.26 million in 2019; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South East Asia Flexographic Ink Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South East Asia Flexographic Ink market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Flexographic ink, also known as flexo printing ink, is used in the printing of packaging materials such as cardboard boxes, packaged food, paper bags, plastic bags, and newspapers. There is an upsurge in demand for flexographic inks from the packaging industry due to the growing focus of manufacturers on the development of attractive packaging methods and materials for their products. UV curable ink is gaining high acceptance over other inks such as water-based ink and solvent-based ink due to its advantages such as high production output, superior bonding, low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, lowered drying time, reduced rejection rates, and better solvent resistance properties. The demand for UV-curable inks has also increased on the back of continuous changes in environmental regulations, and growing awareness and rising concern toward improving the safety of packaged foods. Technological advancements in the field have reduced the risk of fading, delamination, and bubble formations, which is anticipated to further drive the demand for flexographic inks.

Major key players covered in this report:

Nazdar Ink Technologiesglob

DIC Corporation

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd

Sakanta Inx Corporation

T & K Toka Co. Ltd

SiegwerkDruckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Swan Coatings (M) Sdn. Bhd

