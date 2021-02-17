South East Asia CRM Market 2021 Rising Trends and New Technology Research – Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle Siebel, SAP SE, Hubspot Asia Pte Ltd

The “South East Asia CRM Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the South East Asia CRM market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the South East Asia CRM industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Southeast Asia CRM market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of South East Asia CRM Market are: Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle Siebel, SAP SE, Hubspot Asia Pte Ltd, IBM Corporation, Zoho Corporation, Adobe Incorporated, PipeDrive, Infusionsoft, Sugar CRM, Vtiger, FreshSales and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

February 2020 – Brekeke Software Inc. announced the integration of Brekeke PBX with Zoho CRM. Office telephony services built with Brekeke PBX can now seamlessly connect with Zoho CRM by adding their Zoho account information in the Brekeke PBX admin tool. Brekeke PBX users can utilize Zohos CRM system to enhance productivity and the quality of their services.

– In July 2019 – Nimble, a launch partner in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, launched a Smart CRM for Office 365 as a team relationship manager at Microsofts Commercial Marketplace.

Key Market Trends

Digital Transformation Initiatives in the SEA Region to Drive Market Growth

– Economies and societies across the world are going digital. In Southeast Asia (SEA), the uptake of digital services and applications has grown apace, and the rapid diffusion of broadband, in particular mobile broadband, is enabling more and more people to connect to communication networks.

– Digitization in the region is benefiting the market’s growth positively. It is expected that the developing economies in Southeast Asia are anticipated to become Asias next top-ranking digital marketing markets owing to the increasing number of mobile users, increasing demand in internet access, and declining internet connectivity or data prices.

– According to the We Are Social, Hootsuite Jan 2019 Report, internet users in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand were 150.0 million, 25.28 million, and 57.0 million, respectively. Additionally, social media users in Indonesia and Thailand reached 150.0 million and 51.0 million. Moreover, increased mobile and internet penetration in countries has resulted in a drastic increase in marketing spend in the region, specifically in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the South East Asia CRM market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the South East Asia CRM market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards South East Asia CRM market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the South East Asia CRM Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. South East Asia CRM industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

