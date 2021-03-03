South East Asia CRM Market 2021 Advancements and Precise Outlook -Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle Siebel, SAP SE

The South East Asia CRM Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The southeast Asia CRM market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the South East Asia CRM Market are Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle Siebel, SAP SE, Hubspot Asia Pte. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Zoho Corporation, Adobe Incorporated, PipeDrive, Infusionsoft, Sugar CRM, Vtiger, FreshSales, and others.

Key Market Trends

Digital Transformation Initiatives in the SEA Region to Drive Market Growth

– Economies and societies across the globe are going digital. In Southeast Asia (SEA), the uptake of digital services and applications has grown apace, and the rapid diffusion of broadband, in particular mobile broadband, is enabling more and more people to connect to communication networks.

– Digitization in the region is benefiting the market’s growth positively. It is expected that the developing economies in Southeast Asia are anticipated to become Asia’s next top-ranking digital marketing markets owing to the growing number of mobile users, increasing demand for internet access, and declining internet connectivity or data prices.

– According to We are Social, Hootsuite Jan 2019 Report, internet users in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand were 150.0 million, 25.28 million, and 57.0 million, respectively. Additionally, social media users in Indonesia and Thailand reached 150.0 million and 51.0 million. Moreover, increased mobile and internet penetration in countries has resulted in a drastic increase in marketing spend in the region, specifically in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

– Digital Transformation in the region can enable SMEs to benefit from access to global markets and enable consumers to benefit from greater diversity and choice of products and lower prices and offers many opportunities with enhanced growth, productivity, and well-being and thereby fuelling the market growth.

– The digital transformation of SMEs also improves the uptake and use of digital applications and services. Together, these improvements can foster the digital transformation within economies that are needed to turn the use of digital services and applications into opportunities in the South East Asia region.

Increasing Adoption of SaaS to Drive the Market Growth

– Software as a Service CRM has become essential for enterprises across the retail, healthcare, BFSI, and telecom and IT sector to improve their marketing and sales operations and to align process efficiencies. SaaS CRM offers better planning and resource management, reduces operational costs, helps in streamlining data to one platform, and increases sales. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs, thereby, fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The increasing IT spending by enterprises on cloud computing strategies is another major factor that influences the growing adoption of the SaaS-based CRM in the region. The inherent benefits of cloud computing, such as scalability, reliability, and high resource availability, are compelling enterprises to adopt cloud architecture. Moreover, several organizations are increasingly moving their software apps to SaaS, which accelerates the adoption of SaaS applications such as CRM, sales management, HRM, and financial management.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global South East Asia CRM market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global South East Asia CRM market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global South East Asia CRM market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global South East Asia CRM market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches South East Asia CRM used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

