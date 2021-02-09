South East Asia Corrugated Packaging Market 2021 After COVID-19 Developments Analysis of Best Key Players – Sarnti Packaging Co., Ltd., Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Bobst

The South East Asia Corrugated Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The South East Asia Corrugated Packaging market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, South East Asia Corrugated Packaging market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the South East Asia Corrugated Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the South East Asia Corrugated Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Southeast Asian Corrugated Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

Competitive Landscape: Sarnti Packaging Co., Ltd., Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Thai Packaging & Printing Public Company Limited, Bobst, SCG Packaging Pcl, Huhtamaki Group, Harta Packaging Industries (Selangor) Sdn Bhd., Trio Paper Mills Sdn. Bhd., Pura Group, Vina Kraft Paper Co., Ltd., New Asia Industries Co., Ltd (Rengo Co. Ltd.), and others.

Key Market Trends

Food and Beverage Industry Expected to Gain Maximum Traction

– The increasing demand for convenience and packaged foods, owing to urbanization, the busy lifestyle of people, and the gradual inclination towards healthy food and lifestyle. The increasing population is also driving the demand for processed food, which is convenient as well as healthy.

– Also, the fast-paced, fresh produce sector needs to keep up with the emerging market trends and industry regulations while ensuring that costs are kept at a minimum and productivity remains high. Corrugated packaging helps the market players to effectively use these packaging solutions for price-effective packaging needs as well as to cater to sustainability goals.

– Corrugated packaging helps to keep moisture away from food items while keeping them safe during long shipping and transit times. Hence, corrugated packaging is increasingly being adopted by food processing companies to offer hygienic packaged foods to customers, especially as a means of secondary or tertiary packaging.

Indonesia Expected to Dominate the Market

– Indonesia is expected to dominate the Southeast Asian Corrugated Packaging Market owing to the increased adoption of corrugated packaging solutions in the country. The market players in the region are also developing new products and indulging in merger and acquisition activities to expand their footprints in the corrugated packaging market. For instance, in May 2019, SCG has purchased a majority stake in Indonesian paper packaging firm Fajar Surya Wisesa for around USD 665 million.

– The acquisition of Fajar will allow SCG to enhance its ASEAN growth platform, especially in Indonesia, that provides a tremendous future growth opportunity for SCG Packaging. Recently installed capacity of 1,300,000 metric tons per year of Kraft Liner Board and Corrugated Medium Paper for carton-box packaging and Coated Duplex Board for display packaging by FajarPaper, is further expected to boost the companys corrugated packaging capacity in the region.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: –

– February 2020 – Tofusan, a startup, launched its first premium organic UHT soymilk in original flavor and low sugar varieties in combiblocMini aseptic carton packs from SIG. Tofusan opted for combiblocMini aseptic carton packs and flexible filling technology from SIG for its first organic UHT soymilk range.

