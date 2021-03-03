South And Central America Oil Field Services Market Growth by Key Players: Schlumberger NV, Transocean LTD, Weatherford International plc, Halliburton Company

The Oil Field Services Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the South And Central America market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Oil Field Services market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The South and Central America oil field services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Factor such as an increasing number of offshore operations in the region is likely to drive the South and Central America oil field services market. However, fluctuations in the oil prices are expected to restrain the South and Central America oil field services market.

Top Leading Companies of South And Central America Oil Field Services Market are

Schlumberger NV, Transocean LTD, Weatherford International plc, Halliburton Company, and TechnipFMC PLC

Market Research Analysis:

Drilling Services Expected to see Significant Market Growth

– After the 2014 oil crisis, there is a significant reduction in the prices of drilling rigs. Many companies reduced the cost of drilling by 40% to 50%, which attracted the investors. As the oil prices saw a significant recovery in 2018, the rig count of the countries in the region also saw substantial growth, which directly affects oil field services in the region.

– In 2019, the average rig count of South and Central America, both onshore and offshore, was 190 units, which was higher than the average rig count of 2018, 189 units.

– In April 2019, Exxon Mobil Corporation won three blocks in offshore Argentina. The blocks are in the Malvinas basin, approximately 200 miles (320 kilometers) offshore Tierra del Fuego and include MLO-113, MLO-117 and MLO-118. Equinor ASA in 2019 won five blocks in offshore Argentina for the exploration and production of oil and gas. Both of the companys vision in the country is to expand their business and explore more opportunities, which is expected to be beneficial for the oil field services market in the region.

– In February 2020, Eni S.p.A, an Italian company exploring offshore Mexico, announced its discovery at Saasken block in Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico. From preliminary exploration, the block contains 200 to 300 million barrels of oil and can produce up to 10000 barrels per day.

– Therefore, owing to the above points, drilling services are expected to see significant growth in the South and Central America oil field services market during the forecast period.

South And Central America Oil Field Services Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Oil Field Services market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Oil Field Services market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Oil Field Services Market report.

