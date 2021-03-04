South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, General Electric Company

The report titled “South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market is expected to register a CAGR of around 40%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353192/south-and-central-america-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-transmission-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market: –ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Prysmian Group, Schneider Electric SE, Alstom SA

Industry News and Developments:

– The submarine HVDC transmission system segment is expected to witness increasing demand, owing to the development of submarine power cables in major countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

– The growing energy demand as well as the growth of the renewable energy sector in South America region, is expected to create significant opportunities for the HVDC transmission systems market soon.

– Brazil is expected to dominate the market in South and Central America region, owing to the increased electricity demand in the form of hydroelectric generation.

Market Overview:

Factors such as low cost for long-distance transmission, controllability, and lower short circuit current are expected to drive the HVDC transmission systems in the South and Central America region. Also, the governments of the countries have begun to encourage renewable electricity generation, the ability of HVDC transmission technology to integrate the new generation with the existing infrastructure is driving the market. However, with the increasing share of distributed and off-grid power generation, the need and, in turn, the demand for HVDC transmission systems is expected to be reduced, which is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Submarine HVDC Transmission System

– The submarine transmission of electricity is gaining importance on account of increasing focus on power trading between countries. The HVDC submarine power transmission system is considered as a key technology for the development of future power transmission networks.

– It is also the only solution available for the transfer of high power across long subsea distances. For these reasons, HVDC lines are preferred for interconnecting offshore wind plants worldwide.

– In the HVDC transmission system, the submarine power cables can be less costly, especially on a long link where the capacitance of the cable requires too much additional charging current.

– Malbec submarine cable connecting Argentina to Brazil is expected to be ready for service in August. The cable’s two landing stations, in Brazil’s Praia Grande and Argentina’s Las Toninas, are already in place, having been deployed in February. The project began in 2018 and its latest ready-for-service date is Q2 this year.

Brazil to Dominate the Market

– The market for HVDC in Brazil is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Brazil has the largest electricity market in South America. Hydroelectricity provides more than 70% of Brazil’s generation. Its total power generation installed capacity is comparable to that of Italy and the United Kingdom, although with a much more extensive transmission network.

– Brazil generates the third-highest amount of electricity in the Americas. The region followed by Chile and the rest of the central and Southern American regions. Hydroelectricity is the major form of electricity and the remaining electricity gets generated by fossil fuel and biomass.

– During 2017, Brazil had 136,835 km of transmission lines and 343,816 MVA of transformer capacity at the 230 kV to 750 kV levels. The length of transmission lines increased at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2006-16. State Grid Brazil Holding (SGBH) has the country’s largest 800 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) line into operation in December 2017. This HVDC line was the first transmission line associated with the 11.2 GW Belo Monte power complex.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353192/south-and-central-america-high-voltage-direct-current-hvdc-transmission-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Industry:

South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Sales Overview.

South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Sales Analysis by Region.

South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Sales Analysis by Type.

South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Analysis by Application.

South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global South and Central America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com