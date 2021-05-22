South America’s right-wing governments face headwinds | Free press

Santiago de Chile (AP) – After the defeat at the polls, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera faces the cameras with a remorseful expression.

In the election to the Constituent Assembly, his right-wing government received a resounding punch in the face about a week ago – and the 71-year-old billionaire honestly admits that he and his team didn’t have the right answers to people’s pressing questions. . “In these elections, the citizens have given us a clear message. We have not listened enough to their demands and wishes, ”says the head of state. “It is our duty to listen carefully and humbly.”

The bankruptcy of the Piñera government symbolizes development in several countries in the region. Because given the social upheavals caused by the Corona crisis, the time for the left could now strike again. Like Piñera, right-wing heads of state Iván Duque in Colombia and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil are currently being heavily criticized. In the midst of the corona pandemic, they have to accept the charge that they have not found an answer to the social hardships of the crisis and do not understand the concerns and needs of ordinary people.

South America has always been looking for its political center, the pendulum swings to its limits time and time again. In the late 2000s, the left dominated: with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil, Hugo Chávez in Venezuela, Evo Morales in Bolivia and Rafael Correa in Ecuador, it produced charismatic men who, thanks to high commodity prices and a thriving global economy, distribute and distribute many benefits , have led many people in the region to rise to the middle class. But even the left caudillos were not immune to authoritarianism and corruption, the mood turned and conservative leaders took over.

So everything inside out again? In any case, the outcome of Piñera’s conservative coalition last weekend was the worst since the country’s return to democracy in 1990. When a new constitution is drafted, independent and left-wing representatives will be in control.

With the new constitution – the old one dates from the time of the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) – the opposition also wants to abolish the neoliberal economic system. Although the country has one of the region’s strongest economies, its wealth is extremely unevenly distributed. Conservative critics want to include basic rights to work, health care, education and drinking water in the new constitution and achieve recognition of indigenous peoples.

The referendum on the new constitution was fought by activists and students who took to the streets against the government for weeks at the end of 2019. The protests were triggered by an increase in ticket prices for the metro, but the big picture quickly boiled down to a shift from the extremely tight state to more public services.

In Colombia too, the conservative government recently had to bow to the pressure of the street. After violent protests, President Duque first admitted a controversial tax reform, and a few weeks later a planned health care reform. The latter would have meant a further privatization of the health system and would have put a strain on the middle and lower classes in particular.

While the protesters have enforced some of their demands, the protests, some of which were violent, continue. At least 42 people died during the protest days, according to the office of the national ombudsman. The police were in some cases very harsh with the demonstrators, many of the victims apparently falling under the responsibility of the Esmad special unit.

Unionists, indigenous peoples and students are now demonstrating for fundamental reforms in the South American country. Many Colombians are disappointed that despite the agreement with the left-wing guerrilla organization Farc nearly five years ago, the peace dividend is still a long time coming. In many parts of the country, armed groups continue to terrorize the population, in rural areas and in the slums on the outskirts of major cities, dire poverty is rife and corruption is flourishing among the elites.

In Brazil, far-right President Bolsonaro, meanwhile, is fighting with all his might against the strong breeze hitting his counterparts. In the midst of the devastating corona pandemic, his government only got a 24 percent approval rate, according to the latest survey by opinion research institute Datafolha. This is the worst value since Bolsonaro’s tenure began on January 1, 2019.

So the reserve captain travels tirelessly through the vast land, opening bridges, attending motorcycle rallies, and meeting politicians and entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, things are becoming uncomfortable for the head of state in the capital Brasília: a parliamentary commission of inquiry is currently investigating Bolsonaro’s current track record in the pandemic. The testimony could be fatal: Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the virus, defended himself against far-reaching restrictions and sloppily declined in purchasing vaccines. With more than 440,000 corona deaths, Brazil is now one of the hardest hit countries in the world. After Bolsonaro first discovered the poor for himself during the pandemic, he again cut social security benefits. Now poverty and hunger are back in full force.